Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher’s Case for Rookie of the Year
Zaccharie Risacher’s journey to being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was filled with tons of twists, turns and changes in stock. And his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks is sure to hold the same elements.
Still, he was drafted No. 1 for a reason, and should be slated to have some of the best odds at taking home the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Award. But how realistic is that for the league’s newest No. 1 pick?
Already having played basketball professionally, Risacher has a clear leg up on his draft counterparts.
The 6-foot-9 forward has played in the EuroLeague and LNB Pro A leagues — widely regarded as two of the best basketball leagues on the planet — since the 2021-22 season. He played with Asvel and JL Bourg.
He most recently put together a campaign of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 44% overall and 35% from beyond the arc, impressing the Atlanta front office.
With a game comprised of mostly off-ball scoring and defense, Risacher will need to impress statistically to take home hardware in his debut season. But that could be possible with the team’s roster configuration.
After the offloading of point guard Dejounte Murray, the Hawks are now solely headlined by star Trae Young, one of the best passers in the league at nearly 11 per game last season. Despite the team being forward-heavy, Risacher should still have a large role shooting threes and getting out in transition alongside Young.
Most simply, Risacher will need to be efficient in year one. His odds hinge directly on his ability to score alongside the rest of the Hawks in their pursuit of the Playoffs in a tough Eastern Conference.
