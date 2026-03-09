Baylor NBA Draft Prospect Duo Stars Again as Bears Defeat Utah

The 2025-26 college basketball campaign is nearing its end.

The regular season is over for some teams, as a few conference tournaments have started with the rest to follow suit in the next week. That will lead into the NCAA Tournament, where 68 of the nation’s top college basketball teams will compete for a national title.

This year, March Madness will again feature a number of high-profile NBA Draft prospects. The class’s top three players will all have a spot in the big dance, while other prospects throughout the bunch will have an opportunity to boost their draft stock.

Two prospects who likely won’t be playing in March Madness, though, are Baylor’s Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou. The Bears are 16-15 this season, and would probably have to win the Big 12 Tournament to earn a seed in the tournament.

Despite the team’s lackluster performance, both Carr and Yessoufou have shown enough to be considered first-round prospects in what should be a loaded 2026 draft class.

In what could be one of the team’s final games of the season, Yessoufou scored a game-high 26 points in a 101-75 win against Utah.

The freshman added 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a whopping 6 steals, shooting 10-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

Carr contributed 21 points, 4 assists and a rebound in the victory, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

On the season, Yessoufou is averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Yessoufou is a powerful athlete on the wing who was rated the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Carr has taken a different route from Yessoufou. A four-star recruit, Carr played two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Baylor.

After playing sparingly with the Volunteers, Carr has had a breakout season with the Bears, averaging 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 39.7% from deep.

In Derek Parker’s latest projection for NBA Draft on SI, Yessoufou was picked No. 16 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, while Carr was selected No. 20 overall by the Toronto Raptors.

Following the win against Utah, Yessoufou and Carr will have at least one more opportunity to showcase their talents with the Bears.