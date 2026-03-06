Wisconsin Stars Are Making a Legitimate NBA Draft Case

The Wisconsin Badgers aren't nationally ranked heading into their last game of the regular season, but that hasn't kept them from being one of the most feared teams in the Big Ten. Their high-powered offense is the biggest reason why they've clinched the best trio of wins in college basketball (No. 2 Michigan, No. 8 Illinois, No. 10 Michigan State).

The Badgers are led by the best guard duo in the conference and one of the most elite in the country. Nick Boyd and John Blackwell have been a fantastic one-two punch, each making a legitimate case to be a second-round NBA Draft prospect.

Boyd, averaging 20 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, has been an incredible slasher despite standing at 6-foot-3. His explosiveness and tight handle make it difficult for opponents to predict his movements, displaying a variety of tough finishes.

The graduate senior could end up getting selected in the mid-to-late second round if he continues to perform at this kind of level. Boyd was ranked 81st on The Athletic's top 100 prospects list. However, we've seen older and smaller guards make a difference in the league, including Jalen Brunson, Damian Lillard and Fred VanVleet.

This isn't to say that the New York native will become just that, but he has the potential to make a major impact on a roster with his experience, skills and unwavering confidence.

Blackwell, on the other hand, hasn't been as impressive in terms of scoring, but his efficiency has been elite as a two-guard and second option. The junior is putting up 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night on 41-37-85 shooting splits.

While Boyd loves to play fast and downhill, Blackwell balances that with slower, methodical movements that create tough outside looks. The Michigan native is great at changing speeds, and while he isn't typically one to take it inside, he loves stepback triples and getting into the midrange area.

Blackwell was ranked 87th on The Athletic's list and is more likely to return to college basketball for his senior season. However, he tested the NBA Draft process last year before coming back to Wisconsin. We could see the same thing in 2026.

The Badgers will be a scary team to face in the NCAA Tournament, and their guard duo is the biggest reason why. Keep an eye out for Boyd and Blackwell as March Madness kicks off.