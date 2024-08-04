Baylor to Continue NBA Draft Streak with VJ Edgecombe
Baylor basketball has become one of the premier programs in the nation, succeeding in a tough conference, winning a championship in the last few years and sending its higher profile players on to the next level.
In the last few years alone, Baylor has sent the likes of Jeremy Sochan, Keyonte George, Adam Flager, and most recently Ja’Kobe Walter and Yves Missi. Now, that success has led to even more prospects signing with the Bears, the best of which is VJ Edgecombe.
At 6-foot-4 with a dynamic offensive game, Edgecombe is slated to be the next Bear drafted, potentially as high as the top-five in the 2025 NBA Draft.
His upcoming role with Baylor is slightly murky due to his size and a talented backcourt, but there’s no question he’s going to see a bounty of production. He uses his athleticism to get out in the open floor, has the pace, handle and craft to operate with the ball, and is an improving shooter from range.
Those skills were already apparent in Edgecombe’s participation with Bahamas in the Olympic qualifying events, where he played with and went toe-to-toe with current NBA players, very much looking the part already.
His drive was apparent in those events, with clips emerging on X of his motor and competitive edge.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Edgecombe: “On both ends of the floor, the moment is never too big for Edgecombe. He likes the spotlight and is known for rising to the occasion. That’s something that can’t be taught but is a clear natural trait that he possesses.”
Edgecombe will certainly be a name to watch as we approach an interesting and talented 2025 NBA Draft cycle.
