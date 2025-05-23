Behind the Scenes: Chance McMillian's Path to G League Elite Camp
Chance McMillian was named All-Big 12 Second Team this past season and was a key component of a Texas Tech team that made it to the Elite Eight.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.2 points, four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game while shooting an elite 43.3% from three (164 attempts).
Growing Up
McMillian grew up in Vallejo, California and went to primary school in San Francisco. With a long bus commute every day from Downtown to the Mission District, he got to see a lot of different things. With his mom being a municipal supervisor, however, McMillian felt protected.
"She knew all the bus drivers and I knew all of them. They made sure I got to school and back to my mom's job safely," McMillian told Draft Digest.
Going to his first high school at St. Patrick - St. Vincent in Vallejo posed a new challenge. The area was right outside of Oakland and was a tough place to live in, but McMillian stated that the community was strong and people stuck up for each other and by each other.
Basketball was introduced to McMillian at a young age. He noticed his love for the game around third grade, and was inspired to start playing basketball from his grandad when he was even younger.
"My grandma bought me a hoop when I was younger - around three or four years old. I always had the hoop growing up. I broke two or three hoops and Grandpa still bought me another one. After the fifth Fisher Price one broke, my mom bought me a hoop outside," the Texas Tech graduate told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
First Stop: St. Patrick - St. Vincent High School
St. Patrick - St. Vincent High School was the first step of McMillian's interesting and persistent journey to professional basketball. From dunking on Fisher Price hoops to averaging 28.8 points per game in conference play and winning Tri-Coutry Athletic League Stone Division MVP, McMillian had come a long way.
"St. Patrick - St. Vincent was another crazy experience. I felt smaller than everyone else, but what got me in the door was my shooting ability. Once I got to my junior year, my legs got under me and I started dunking a lot more," McMillian told Draft Digest.
Second Stop: Jesse Bethel High School
While McMillian was making a name for himself at St. Patrick-St. Vincent, Jesse Bethel High School was when everything really took off. After academic struggles, Jesse Bethel was able to offer extra classes at the local community college where McMillian worked hard to qualify that upcoming spring for college. He spoke about how high school was a learning experience for him, both on and off the court.
"You have to learn to adjust on the fly and apply yourself. You got to stick to the work and stay locked in. Then everything will take care of itself," McMillian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
Third Stop: Golden State College Prep
McMillian's year at Golden State prep was likely the most important season of his career up to this point. He had been playing AAU spring basketball with a team called Lakeshow. At one point, they played against the Oakland Soldiers where McMillian had a great game and took the team to double overtime.
A month later, McMillian received a call from the Oakland Soldiers -- two guards had left and McMillian was the first guard they had called to ask to be on the team. However, in order to participate, he needed to reclass.
"The first thing that came to mind was Trevor Dunbar and Aaron Gordon. It was a decision to get recruited for another year while playing the highest level of AAU basketball," McMillian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
Golden State College prep was an incredible experience for McMillian, where he saw how other great players around him prepared and worked on a daily basis.
"It showed me how to carry a work ethic. I was at prep the same year as Jalen Green. I saw that team and his work ethic and made me think that 'If [Jalen Green] is working like this, then I for sure need to be working like this," McMillian told Draft Digest.
Fourth Stop: Grand Canyon University
After a successful year at Golden State College prep, McMillian was a three-star recruit with eight offers.
Assistant Coach Isaac Chew at Grand Canyon was the main one recruiting McMillian. When McMillian went to Arizona to play in a tournament, Head Coach Dan Marley and his entire staff watched him have one of his best games. The staff then showed up to a couple of Golden State Prep practices and showcased their interest in McMillian.
However, things became complicated when Coach Dan Marley was fired. Luckily, the conversation with new Head Coach Bryce Drew and his staff went well and McMillian stuck with his commitment to the program.
McMillian spent three seasons at Grand Canyon, with his third season being a breakout year -- he averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 29 minutes per game while shooting 44.4% from three (135 attempts).
"Going into that year -- I told myself I wasn't going to go home. I stayed on campus that spring and summer prior the season. I was working out, playing in Pro-Ams, and truly dedicated myself to basketball and to my work," McMillain told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
McMillian didn't start that season in his ideal role, but he continued to work on his game and stayed ready. While it took someone in front of him to unfortunately get injured for McMillian to get his opportunity, McMillian made the most of the opportunity and thrived the rest of the season with increased minutes.
Grand Canyon was a learning experience for McMillian both on and off the court.
"In high shcool I wasn't really a good student until my senior year. I built off of that and had excellent grades my first year [at Grand Canyon]. If I do well in school, the basketball stuff becomes second nature. It reminded me to enjoy the game and took unnecessary stress off of me," McMillian told Draft Digest.
Fifth Stop: Texas Tech
After a breakout year at Grand Canyon, McMillian decided to transfer to Texas Tech. He had a relationship with Texas Tech Assistant Coach -- Coach AC (Achoki Moikobu) -- who had previously been the assistant coach at Grand Canyon during McMillian's first year there.
"Coming into college I was going through the motions but was still improving my preparation. At Grand Canyon, Coach AC brought me to lunch one day and told me what I needed to do and set goals aside for me to follow. He asked me to put my trust in him and learn work habits from him, and I did," McMillian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
McMillian's previous relationship with Coach AC, along with conversations he had with the coaching staff about his strengths and weaknesses, helped McMillian make his decision to go to Texas Tech. Additionally, the platform of the Big 12 also played a role in him choosing Tech.
"People were saying, 'What if I went to Texas Tech and didn't play or didn't have a good year?' But I had self-belief and was thinking optimistically: 'What if I had a good season -- or even better -- at Tech, like I had at GCU. Who knows where I'll be then?'", McMillian told Draft Digest.
His second season at Texas Tech this past year was just that: a season that landed McMillian on NBA radars along with invites to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament and the G League Elite Camp. After his first season in the Big 12, McMillian had a better idea of what to expect in his second year.
"I already knew the league, knew the physicality, and how everyone was going to play. I knew what Coach [McCasland] wanted from me and my teammates. He saw me as a leader and put more motivation in me to work harder and be that voice for the team", McMillian told Draft Digest.
Before his Texas Tech breakout, McMillian also reflected on what led to his breakout year at GCU. He wanted to replicate that during the summer prior to this past season.
"I thought about the year I had at GCU and how I stayed for the spring and summer to put in the work. I did the same thing before this past year at Tech, except this work was a lot smarter -- I attacked things I was weaker at and got more reps at what I was best at too. The biggest lesson: If I'm sticking to the work, dedicated, and have faith, then anything is possible," McMillian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
Like many great players, preparation became a daily goal of McMillian -- including on game days. McMillian would try to get at least one nap in and listen to the same music before each game.
"I'd listen to Drake on the bus -- more of R&B Drake -- then Skrilla when I got off the bus. When I get into the gym, I'll come in and stretch. Then I'd get shots up in an intense routine. It starts with form shots then floaters off one and two. Next is shots within the offense from the midrange, then from three. Last is spot ups and free throws, then it's back to the locker room before working out with the team. I did that before every game," McMillian told Draft Digest.
While the Texas Tech guard learned and improved his game on the court, McMillian also grew as a person off the court.
"I learned that people always remember good people. I like to give back and help, and people remember those that helped them. I learned people will always take care of good people," McMillian told Draft Digest.
Next Stop: NBA Pre-Draft Process
Over the years, McMillian's game has grown at every stop he's been at. Year after year, he remembers what he's learned, adds more to his game, and continues to improve.
"I feel like I'm a lot more comfortable with myself. I reminded myself before my breakout year at GCU that I'm having fun playing basketball. It took me back to my high school mindset, playing how I play on another level, being a killer on the court," McMilian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
Taking this into account, McMillian knows there's always room to grow -- as he's been working on a few things since the season ended.
"Ball screen reads and making those as fast possible. Reading and reacting as fast as possible. Ball-handling as well. I had the ball in my hands at times this year, but being more comfortable in those situations. I'm practicing with pressure on the ball as well -- someone guarding me close. Also I know defense is an area and knowing it will be more physical at the next level. I'm working on using my hands more and making drivers go where I want them to go," McMillian told Draft Digest.
When asked what he feels his strengths are and what he can immediately provide to an NBA team, McMillian mentioned a few areas of his game -- including his motor and shooting ability.
"One of my biggest strengths is my motor. I play hard no matter what and no matter the circumstances of the game. I also have the ability to get under people on the defensive end because I'm quick and fast. My shooting is another strength, as I can space the floor, but I'm also unselfish -- taking what the defensive gives you is important and taking good shots is key," McMillian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
When asked if there's an NBA player he would compare himself to currently, McMillian said Isaiah Joe and Gabe Vincent.
"Isaiah Joe's ability to space the floor and move without the ball. He can shoot, he's athletic, and can handle the ball as well," McMillian told Draft Digest.
Then McMillian was asked which NBA player could be more of a ceiling or type of player he could grow his game into being similar to, in which he mentioned Jordan Poole.
"[Poole] plays with a lot of confidence. He plays with a lot of swagger and can handle the ball, and he played in the G League too," McMillian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
Off the Court
When he's not playing basketball, McMillian can be found playing video games, hanging out with friends, golfing, or fishing.
When asked what motivates him, McMillian discussed the impact his mom and others have had on his life.
"Definitely my mom, based on how hard she works. She's taking care of me, my brother, sister, and niece for the most part. She works two jobs and works the graveyard shift as well. If she's working that hard, I gotta work as hard as her if not twice as hard," McMillian told Draft Digest.
In addition to his mom, McMillian has had a handful of others in his life that have helped him get to where he is today.
"One person is Glen Graham -- he was my AAU coach on a team called Red and Black before my time on Lakeshow. I was in the gym a lot with him going into high school, as he was my middle school AAU team coach. Another person is Joey Fucha, who was my AAU coach at Lakeshow. He saw me play with a smaller team than Lakeshow and by me going with him it eventually led to me going to the Soldiers later," McMillian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
McMillian mentioned two others as well. "Dwayne Jones. He was the head basketball coach at Jesse Bethel and also my academic counselor. He knew what classes I needed for me to get qualified to go to college. And also Coach AC (Achoki Moikobu), who helped me both at Grand Canyon that first year and Texas Tech," McMillian told Draft Digest.
In addition to meaningful people, McMillian has had a handful of meaningful experiences that impacted his life and motivated him as a basketball player.
"In middle school, an AAU team put on an Instagram called middle school hoops TV. I didn't think a kid on there was that good but they were hyping him up. I never had the camera or the bright lights on me, but I wanted to show I'm just as good. I stayed in the gym, always had a chip on my shoulder, and wanted to show people I was nice too. Overall, I'm motivated by winning though. I've been a winner my entire life and really value it," McMillian told Draft Digest's Jordan Monaco.
Overall, McMillian's story of determination and hard work serves as motivation for any person pursuing their basketball dream. From St. Patrick-St. Vincent to Jesse Bethel to Golden State prep to Grand Canyon to Texas Tech to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament to the G League Elite Camp, McMillian has had to improve every step of the way to make it to where he is today. Look for Chance McMillian to land a two-way contract in June.