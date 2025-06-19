Best Fits for Memphis Grizzlies at Pick No. 16
The Grizzlies recently traded career 17.8 point per game scorer Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and a plethora of first-round draft picks, including No. 16 overall in the upcoming draft. Bane was one of the league's elite shooters, holding 41 percent 3-point shooting for his career, along with carrying a brunt of the Grizzlies offense both with and without Ja Morant on the court.
Despite shipping out Bane for future draft capital, it seems the Grizzlies are still looking to contend in a stacked Western Conference, as all signs point to them keeping Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Given the loss of Bane, it's likely Memphis targets a player in a similar vein at pick No. 16 – a well-rounded wing with a shooting touch.
But which players should be their top targets?
Nique Clifford – Colorado State
Clifford recently received an invite to the NBA Draft's green room, signifying his projection as a top 20 pick at least. If the 23-year-old falls to the 16th pick, his slide should stop there, landing him in Memphis.
In 2024-2025, Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while holding 50-38-78 shooting splits – a true definition of a do-it-all. His flexibility to play on and off the ball replicates to an extent what Bane did for Memphis, and could help to fill in the loss in the aggregate.
Not to mention his biggest strength fits right in with the Grizzlies' identity – rebounding and toughness. Despite standing at 6-foot-6, Clifford hauled in nearly 10 rebounds per game, and can add to the hustle rebounding rotational players like Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey.
Drake Powell – North Carolina
Powell has seen a surge in draft stock in recent weeks, now often being projected within the top 20 picks. He played a very limited offensive role with the Tarheels in his freshman campaign, but was efficient in it, averaging 7.4 points per game on 48-38-65 shooting splits.
Powell truly shines on the defensive end, where he could slot in as a rotational two-guard next to Morant. Powell averaged 1.4 stocks per game and holds a 7 foot wingspan, perfect for creating chaos for opposing ball handlers In Memphis, the 19-year-old can learn from one of the decade's best 'three-and-d' players in Caldwell-Pope while he expands his role over time.
While his offensive role would be small to start, Memphis has had success in developing young defenders into eventual high volume scorers, such as Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson. Powell may never pass 15 points per game, but he projects to be an efficient wing defender with the potential to be a plus shooter.