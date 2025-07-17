Nets’ Egor Demin Continues to Show Off Improved Shot
The Nets didn’t have a particularly heralded draft, taking a record five prospects to create a class that didn’t land favorably in experts eyes.
That started with No. 8 pick Egor Demin, a jumbo guard out of BYU who was seen as a slight reach for Brooklyn, despite other teams reportedly valuing him in that range.
Demin was likely the biggest swing of the draft. A project pick that will likely with blossom or fall flat.
At around 6-foot-9, Demin is a legitimately oversized handler, and likely the best passer in the class. He has real guard skill in a lengthy frame, but has a ways to go in honing his scoring game in general. Across his time in college, he averaged just 10.6 points on 41% shooting overall, cashing in on just 27% of his 4.7 threes attempted per game.
Demin’s 3-point shooting has been somewhat of a thorn in his side. While the form is nearly immaculate, and the confidence there as well, his lack of true success in that area has left many wondering what his off-ball impact is.
Summer League, though, has shown Demin in new light. Light that could potentially highlight him as a player much better than previously thought.
Through his first three games, Demin shot 43% on a blistering 7.7 attempts from beyond the arc, not only raising his percentage drastically, but doing so on several more attempts per game than college. The nice form and confidence have stuck around, though the results have been different over the last week.
Even in the team’s fourth Summer League game — Demin’s best all-around to date — he added four triples to his resume, showing 50% in total. All in all, he finished with 14 points and five rebounds, playing well aside from his six turnovers.
There could be several reasons for Demin’s improvement. Simple work and internal development in the short time from college til’ now. The sample size may just be too small, or the spaced-out pro style could be lending itself well to Demin’s play-style.
Regardless, Demin and the Nets will hope his newfound success can stick around for his NBA career as a whole.