Brooklyn Nets Have Options at 2025 NBA Draft
Despite not seeing much luck at the 2025 Draft Lottery, the Brooklyn Nets are one of the draft’s best-positioned teams.
The organization owns four first-round selections this year, more importantly have the space and opportunity to take on a bevy of talented prospects. They're one of the league's freshest rebuilding teams, and seem to be positioning themselves to land a big fish on the trade market in a few years to get back to contention.
The first step of that will be drafting well in a few weeks.
Brooklyn has optionality in both selecting different types of players or working their way up the board by packaging some together. All in all, they’ll likely select at No. 8, No. 19, No. 26 and No. 27.
The shiniest of their selections is obviously No. 8, which should yield a high-octane, up-and-coming prospect with some star potential.
High-upside options for Brooklyn there include Jeremiah Fears, Kasparas Jakucionis, Derik Queen, Egor Demin and more, though solid and projectable role players such as Khaman Maluach, Noa Essengue and more could be on the table. It matters little whether the team gambles on a guard, wing, forward or center given the state of the team moving forward.
Ideally, the team grabs a quasi-franchise player. But nabbing a longtime positively impactful starter would be a solid outcome, too.
Following the lottery, the 2025 class flattens out somewhat, offering a myriad of swing picks, collegiate veterans and hit-the-ground-running players. While Brooklyn could fill out its roster with ready-made role players, opting to drafting their best player available at each spot is likely the better play.
Late-first star swings could offer players like french guard Nolan Traore, Michigan hybrid Danny Wolf, forward Bogoljub Markovic, Illinois wing Will Riley and plenty more. More ready-made players could be Colorado State's Nique Clifford, Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., Marquette's Kam Jones, and more.
Regardless, the 2025 NBA Draft is set to infuse the Brooklyn Nets with plenty of talent ahead of another pivotal season for the organization.