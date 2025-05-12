Brooklyn Nets Land No. 8 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Brooklyn Nets were one of those, coming in with the sixth-best odds after a 56-loss season, just a few years removed from its star trio. At the NBA Draft Lottery, the team was granted the No. 8 overall pick at the ’25 draft. The team came in with a 9% chance at landing the top pick, and a much-higher 50% chance at landing at picks No. 7 or 8.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
The Brooklyn Nets are perhaps the league’s freshest rebuilding team, having offloaded Dorian Finney-Smith in December while buying out Ben Simmons lucrative contract. Now, they have a mis-matched core comprised of Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and plenty more.
The team is expected to pursue a star on the market in the coming years — be it Giannis Antetokounmpo or others — but that shouldn’t stop the team from taking developmental gambles at the 2025 NBA Draft. They should have their fair share of highly talented guards, wings, forwards and centers in the lottery.
With how little star-power the team currently owns, it would likely be best-served to take the best available player on its board when on the clock. The Nets will also have picks No. 19, No. 26 and No. 27 in the first round.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.