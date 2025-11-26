Caleb Wilson Continues to Shine in Win vs. St. Bonaventure

Caleb Wilson isn't just playing to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He's playing to be one of the generational stars everyone is talking about. While the three consensus players are AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer, the North Carolina freshman is making his own name.

Wilson most recently dazzled in an 85-70 win over St. Bonaventure in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, putting up 20 points and 12 rebounds. He shot just 5-for-13 from the field, but got to the free-throw line for 10 shots, making all of them.

Wilson has been one of the most consistent freshmen in the country this season, and could be the best in a loaded class. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 20.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks on 62-40-76 shooting splits.

The Atlanta native only has five three-point attempts on the season, with a knack for scoring in the paint. He's an impressive offensive rebounder, able to sneak his way to the basket and get the Tar Heels second-chance opportunities.

Most importantly, Wilson can get to the basket off the dribble or the cut, muscling his way through defenders and exploding to the rim with great athleticism and footwork. His seven-foot wingspan also allows for great reach on both ends of the floor, posing as a more-than-capable defender.

Against the Bonnies, the 19-year-old was connecting with fellow big man Henri Veesaar, who put up 24 points and 13 rebounds in the win. The two had a few highlight plays, including one early in the game when the two made multiple passes to each other for a Wilson dunk.

Frontcourt takeover from the Tar Heel bigs 🔥😤



Despite shooting just 38.5% from the field, his 10-for-10 shooting from the line showed that he can find ways to be impactful when the field goals aren't falling.

The only concern with Wilson as a prospect is his reluctance to shoot from deep. If he can show more ability to extend his range, the forward would likely be in the conversation with Peterson, Dybantsa and Boozer for the No. 1 pick. Instead, he's on the outside looking in right now, but not far behind.

If Wilson continues to have these double-doubles for the No. 16 team in the country, North Carolina could be in serious contention for the ACC title, and the freshman would undoubtedly prove to be a top-five pick in June. He's more of a traditional big, but he's still a star.