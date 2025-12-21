NBA Draft: Pair of Alabama Guards Shine in Win vs. Kennesaw State

Few teams in the country can say that they have as talented a backcourt as the Alabama Crimson Tide. The No. 16 team in the country is searching for a National Title, having been on the cusp in recent years under Nate Oats. So far, their guards are showing just how talented this team is offensively.

On Sunday, the Crimson Tide defeated Kennesaw State in a high-scoring 91-82 victory. The win was highlighted by the star duo of Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway, who each put up 17 points and combined for eight assists and four steals.

Philon, who shot 7-for-16 from the field, was a menace on both ends of the floor. He played active defense against the Owls, but used his explosiveness, ball handling and vision on the other end for tough buckets and highlight passes.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore is averaging 22 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting over 50% from the field and an incredible 42% from three. He has been wildly efficient and leads the team in scoring, but is also an all-around contributor who can make an impact anywhere on the floor.

As for Holloway, he was nearly as impressive, shooting 4-for-10 from the field, mostly threes. He went 3-for-7 from beyond the arc, dishing out two assists in 27 minutes of action. Outside of hitting the deep ball, there wasn't anything spectacular of note from the 6-foot-1 junior, but he was the perfect complementary piece to Philon.

Still, Holloway managed to show off elite range and has been doing just that all season long. The Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer is averaging 16.7 points and 3.7 assists, knocking down threes at a 43.1% clip.

Philon ranks 25th on Draft Digest 2026 NBA Big Board, one spot above Cayden Boozer (Duke) and one spot under Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas). He is currently projected as a mid-to-late first-round talent.

Holloway, on the other hand, is not listed on the big board, but has a chance to increase his odds as a second-round pick if he continues to shoot lights out. His height and frame don't exactly help his odds of being selected, as being that small comes with major disadvantages in the NBA. However, being on an Alabama team that could go far in the postseason helps.

The Crimson Tide begins SEC play after the start of 2026, which is sure to come with plenty of tests. So far, Philon and Holloway are looking like one of, if not the best, backcourt duos in the country.