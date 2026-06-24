Caleb Wilson Selected with No. 4 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, with prospects finding their new NBA homes every few minutes.

The ’26 draft class has been hyped for nearly a full calendar year now, owning prospects like Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson that have long been No. 1-ranked prospects.

North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson was one of the bigger surprises production-wise, doing his best to break into the top group to the tune of 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Ultimately, he was chosen at No. 4 by the Bulls.

Below is Wilson’s scouting report and how he could fit into his new landing spot:

Caleb Wilson Scouting Report

College: North Carolina

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

Height: 6-10

Wingspan: 7-0

Draft age: 19.9

Strengths:

Physical tools and athleticism

Two-level scoring

Defensive Play-Making and Upside

Connective Play-Making and Feel

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting

Handling

Outlook:

Wilson did his best to join the No. 1-level prospects, showcasing dominant two-level scoring at the rim and in the mid-range. He is a highly-productive defensive player, though he’ll need to continue to refine his skillset on that end to reach his ceiling.

Wilson projects to be one of the highest-upside players in the entire class, though his shooting outcome is one of the more volatile skills. He shot just 26% on low volume, and that’s likely what kept him from breaking through into the top-tier.

In the least, Wilson will add an aggressive and fluid play-finisher with a knack for making things happen on defense.

Role: Two-Way Play-Making Forward

Impact: Star, High-End Starter

Swing skills: Shooting, Handling

Fit with Bulls

Notable players: Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Anfernee Simons, Noa Essengue

If Cameron Boozer to the Grizzlies is the best overall fit, Caleb Wilson to the Bulls isn't far behind. New decision-maker Bryson Graham recently mentioned size, length, athleticism and physicality as traits they're looking for in prospects, and Wilson checks those boxes perfectly.

Wilson is immediately the most talented prospect on the team, even accouting for great players like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Giddey should be able to set up Wilson perfectly as an elite passer and play-maker, and Buzelis and Wilson should offer a tough forward duo to take advantage of due to size.

Overall, Wilson landed in the perfect spot, becoming the first top pick for the Bulls as they enter a new era.