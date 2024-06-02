California's Jaylon Tyson Could be the Perfect NBA Swingman in the 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is thin on star power but is littered with contributors. California Golden Bears swingman Jaylon Tyson is a perfect fit in the Modern NBA. Standing 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan to go with his 218 it gives Tyson a bit of positional versatility.
Tyson is a creative ball-handler that allows him to shake his defender and pop an off-the-dribble jumper which he converts at a 36 percent clip to help his scoring output. His crisp handle and first step allows him to probe the lane and get to the rim where he needs some polishing while shooting 53 percent at the cup.
The swingman can run your offense in the second unit as a talented pick-and-roll maestro capable of making quick-trigger decisions and exploiting defenses both as a scorer and passer willing to go to either side of the floor to get a bucket.
His vision, passing and handling chops allow him to consistently make the right plays for any offense with the scoring punch to capitalize at all three levels.
Defensively, Tyson relies on his high-level motor which is always running to help him get stops, fight for boards as he averages nearly seven rebounds a game at his size and his athleticism should encourage teams of his defensive upside and ability.
While he needs to be polished as an off-ball defender in help and his technique is not as sound as you would like, the physical tools being there along with his effort levels should make the defensive potential easy to tap into.
Ultimately, the 21-year-old fits the modern NBA like a glove and with room to grow Tyson is still able to make a year-one impact at the next level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.