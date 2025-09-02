Can Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore Share the Floor Effectively for the Brooklyn Nets?
The quick answer to whether or not rookie point guards Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore can play together is technically yes, but probably not ideal.
But who cares?
The Brooklyn Nets are tanking anyway. That probably wasn't optimistic or positive-sounding, but how positive should we really get about a team that likely won't be that competitive again this season?
However, there is room for optimism in the Nets' approach. Let's start with the fact that they got kicked in the teeth by falling to eighth in the lottery, and then clearly decided to try and roll the dice on finding a quality lead guard somewhere in this draft. They selected Egor Demin at eight, Traore at 19, and Saraf at 26. They threw three darts at the lead guard board, and are hoping one of them is a bullseye.
A conundrum for second-year head coach Jordi Fernandez next season will be how he finds enough minutes for all these guards to be able to learn, improve, and develop. That will mean they will have to share the court together, which isn't ideal based on their current skill sets.
How can Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf Play Together next season?
Here's the good thing about the three guards the Nets drafted earlier this summer. Both have a good size for their position. Traore is 6-foot-4, Saraf is 6-foot-6, and Demin is 6-foot-9. Size-wise, the three of them could play together, but tasking Demin with guarding wings - and also Saraf - this early in their careers would be burdensome for both of them. They will have to try it at some point, but it's unlikely to be an ideal lineup configuration.
Saraf and Traore can function as a backcourt, though, with the likes of Michael Porter Jr, Terance Mann, Haywood Highsmith, and others filling in the wing positions to add more height and length. With that positional cover, it's now about the offensive fit.
Expect any early-season combinations of Traore and Saraf to struggle. Both were heliocentric, ball-dominant, pick-and-roll heavy point guard prospects. At the youth level, they dominated their team's offense and rarely played with the ball out of their hands. Even making the leap to the professional level last season, both still played primarily with the ball and not off of it. That means they'll be diving headfirst into learning how to impact the game without the ball in their hands at the NBA level. That's not ideal and will come with growing pains. But in the long run, it could be great for their development.
For Traore and Saraf to improve as developing prospects, they need to become better spot-up shooters, and this setup will necessitate that development. They'll also become more adept at attacking shifting defenses and gain a more versatile skillset than what they currently have. An added benefit to improved spot-up shooting is that it could help both develop and improve on self-created three-point shots, which will be the key to either player making a significant leap in their career.
In short, surrounding Traore and Saraf lineups with as much size, length, and shooting as possible and providing a good pick-and-roll partner is a worthwhile development exercise for the Nets next season. It could unlock things for their development, will probably help them tank, and potentially set both players up for more well-rounded long-term development as well. And if there's a coach who can make it work with two rookie point guards, it's Fernandez.
