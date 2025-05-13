Can Spurs Parlay Lottery Success into Giannis Trade?
At the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs were the second-luckiest team.
The Dallas Mavericks, of course, were the luckiest. They jumped a record 10 spots to nab No. 1 and the chance at Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, despite just a 1.8% chance at doing so. San Antonio, though, was still able to leap six spots and grab No. 2 in a two-man draft.
Rutgers guard Dylan Harper has been lauded as the second-best talent in the class by draft experts for some time now, including many at NBA Draft on SI. And if the Spurs were to take him second overall, almost no one league-wide would bat an eye, despite the team having drafted a similarly-built Rookie of the Year winner in Stephon Castle, and having traded for All-Star De’Aaron Fox last season.
Still, the team could have a few more options.
On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that for the first time in his career, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is keeping his options open, and remaining open-minded about a potential exit from Milwaukee.
With fellow MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama and a now-decent supporting cast, San Antonio could be an intriguing landing spot for the former champion and two-time MVP.
Trade rumors were already swirling around a San Antonio-Giannis pairing even before the draft lottery, which the organization has effectively shut down by rightfully making Castle off-limits. Now, though, with decent contracts in Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, as well as a shiny new No. 2 pick, the Spurs could entice Milwaukee into a trade.
Harper would be a solid starting point for any franchise hitting the reset button. At 6-foot-6 with a strong downhill attack, he’s reminiscent of Cade Cunningham, who led the Pistons to a fiery bout with the Knicks in the first round.
San Antonio would have to include a bounty of picks in order to pick up Antetokounmpo. But it could be worth it to create a trio with Wembanyama and Fox.
Regardless of whether they take Harper or land Giannis, the Spurs are in great position moving forward.