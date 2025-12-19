Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 19
The San Antonio Spurs haven’t had a ton of rest recently as they lost in the NBA Cup championship game on Tuesday night, and were right back in action last night. At least that was a relatively easy opponent for a 119-94 win over the Wizards, but they then had to travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks tonight.
Atlanta also played on Thursday night, losing 133-126 in Charlotte, so both teams are on the second half of a back-to-back with travel.
The oddsmakers have the Hawks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Spurs vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Spurs -2.5 (-112)
- Hawks +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -148
- Hawks: +124
Total
- 240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): KENS, FDSNSE-ATL
- Spurs record: 19-8
- Hawks record: 15-13
Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Kyle Mangas – questionable
Hawks Injury Report
- Eli N’Diaye – out
- N’Faly Dante – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
Spurs vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is enjoying a breakout season in Atlanta. He took a step forward last season with 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, and he’s continued that progress through 25 games this year.
Johnson is averaging 23.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game thus far. That’s 18.7 rebounds plus assists, which is over this 17.5 number.
The forward has gone over 17.5 RA in all but nine of his games this season, and four of them came at the start of the campaign. He has 18+ RA in eight straight games and 11 of his last 12 contests.
To top it all off, Victor Wembanyama could be on a minutes restriction for the Spurs, opening up things on the glass for Johnson and the Hawks.
Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
The Spurs won the first meeting 135-126 at home nearly a month ago as -1 favorites, and they’re rightful favorites again tonight in Atlanta.
San Antonio is a respectable 8-5 on the road as opposed to 10-2 at home, and Atlanta is just 5-6 at home while going 10-7 on the road.
With both teams on a back-to-back, I’ll take the better team overall to win and cover, even if it is on the road. After all, the Spurs just had a successful road trip in which they won four of six games.
Pick: Hawks -8.5 (-112)
