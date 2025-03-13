Can Utah Jazz Grab Best Odds at Cooper Flagg?
Cooper Flagg is, most simply, one of the best NBA Draft prospects we’ve seen in some time.
His accolades and staggering statistics span wide. At 6-foot-9, he’s averaged 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49% overall and 38% from beyond the arc. He’s posted a 16.9 box plus-minus, one of the highest ever for a true freshman. And he’s done all that while leading Duke to a 28-3 record, good for No. 1 in the country.
Suffice it to say, Flagg will be the top prize at the 2025 NBA Draft, and he isn’t likely to be challenged for it. The only question remaining is which team is going to come away with said prize.
All season long, the Washington Wizards have held the top draft odds. They were historically bad early in the season, and wish the worst record in the league, earned a 14% chance at No. 1, without being able to fall below pick No. 5.
Now, with just weeks remaining in the 2024-25 season, the Utah Jazz are making a push for the best odds at Flagg.
Utah has lost six-straight games, including losses to some of the worst teams in the league in Washington, Toronto and Philadelphia. With that, it’s now closed the gap on the Wizards to just 1.5 games, a manageable one given there’s a month left in the season.
The Wizards, too, have seen the opposite lately. They’ve won three games in their last six tries, and seem to be doing all they can to relinquish their hold on the top odds.
The two teams will face off on Wednesday, March 19, and that could be the best chance Utah will have at jumping one full game with a loss.
While the odds aren’t necessarily in anyone’s favor to land Flagg, they can certainly maximize their chances.
