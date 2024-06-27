Cavaliers Select Jaylon Tyson No. 20 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
Cleveland will be faced with plenty of interesting decisions in the coming weeks. None easier than simply selecting a talented up-and-coming prospect at the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday.
The Cavs eventually came away with Jaylon Tyson from California with the No. 20 overall pick.
The team will need to make decisions regarding its current core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but its newest addition should fit any combination of lineups rotationally.
Per an earlier scouting report from Draft Digest: "It’s taken three different stops in as many years for Tyson during his college career, but he’s really found the perfect system to showcase his skillset with the Golden Bears as a junior. A 6-foot-7 wing with guard tools, he’s an enticing piece on both ends of the floor.
On the offensive side of the ball, Tyson is a 20-point scorer nearly every single night. Overall, he’s a phenomenal offensive engine who can score the ball at a high level and also operate as a secondary facilitator. He’s generated a high number of assists for a player of his size, but can also be fairly turnover-prone at times. The 21-year-old is a good ball-handler as well, with fluid movement off the bounce for a wing."
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
