Celtics Could Move Into Top 10 of NBA Draft With Massive Trade
Since the conclusion of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics have began a full dismantling of their 2024 championship core – shipping out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
Boston likely moved on from the pair to save money, as it was costing a fortune to keep their hefty $59 million dollar combined salaries in the books for next season. However, financial conundrums might not be the only reason these roster changes occurred.
Jayson Tatum is projected to miss the entirety of the 2025-2026 season with a torn achilles suffered in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, meaning the Celtics contention hopes are bleak. Given this, the Celtics may look to punt the year and tank for a high pick in the loaded 2026 draft.
Keeping Jaylen Brown and Derrick White on the squad would put Boston in a murky gray area – too good for a top pick, but not good enough for a title. Possibly using this logic, the Celtics are reportedly fielding trades for both stars in search of a top 10 pick, per Brett Siegel.
White is being targeted by the Raptors, who've been aggressive in recent searches for star additions like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brown, on the other hand, is being targeted by the Jazz, who have plenty of young talent and draft capital to offer in return.
After seeing Desmond Bane be traded for four first-round picks and a pick-swap, the market for two-way wings may be at an all-time high, a perfect chance for the Celtics to sell high.
if the Celtics move off of both White and Brown, it would be the biggest turnaround from a championship to youth movement since the post-dynasty Golden State Warriors, who obtained three lottery picks in the three seasons after winning a championship.
Using this formula, the Warriors were able to rebuild around their core and win another championship in 2022, with newfound assets like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga playing contributing roles. If the Celtics were to ship out White and Brown, the blueprint is laid down.