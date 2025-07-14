Celtics Rookie Hugo Gonzalez Shows Intriguing Potential in Summer League Debut
After a season falling short in winning a back-to-back championship, the Boston Celtics have now entered a retooling phase as they navigate Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s injury rehabs, as well as payroll concerns. As the 18-time champions look to return to the promised land with a restructured supporting cast, the Celtics’ young players will have the opportunity to establish themselves as rotation pieces as they await Tatum’s return.
Boston’s young core primarily consists of wings and bigs, as Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and new addition Anfernee Simons will likely handle all the guard responsibilities. Within this core are players like Jordan Walsh, Baylor Scheierman, Josh Minott, Amari Williams, and energetic rookie Hugo Gonzalez.
The Celtics drafted Gonzalez out of Real Madrid with the No. 29 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft as they were intrigued by his track record of impactful play in Europe, as well as his physical tools and high-energy approach. In his summer league debut, the Madrid native demonstrated this intriguing two-way potential that has impressed Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.
In a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the 6-foot-6, 19-year-old started and led all Celtics with 28 minutes as he made a difference on both ends. Gonzalez starred with his perimeter defense as he pressured back-court ball-handlers with physicality. On these possessions, he leveraged his near-6-foot-11 wingspan, high intensity, speedy lateral movement, and a strong frame to stay connected to assignments through screens.
Not only did Gonzalez flash many foundational traits of an elite NBA point-of-attack defender, but also made an impact as a help defender. The Spaniard portrayed his professional experience with his rotational awareness and leveraged his large reach and hands to record a pair of blocks and a steal at these help points.
Offensively, Gonzalez experienced highs and lows en route to 12 points. Above all, his 3-for-5 shooting from three was an encouraging sign as he didn’t hesitate to let shots fly, and even knocked down a pair of impressive off-the-dribble makes.
The wing’s off-the-dribble prowess also stood out as he made a number of positive downhill plays. He was comfortable flowing from catch to straight-line drive off of passes, working through physicality to pressure the rim. During these drives, Gonzalez showcased his seasoned passing vision as he read the defense to dish out 5 assists.
Gonzalez likely doesn’t project as a high-volume NBA ball-handler, but this off-the-dribble comfort is crucial in the offensive success of complementary wings. It forces defenses to stay honest, making it harder for them to help off.
Moving forward, Gonzalez will have to improve upon his 1-for-7 shooting from two-point range and 1-for-5 shooting at the free throw line. Still, the 19-year-old’s energy and experience supported an intriguing summer league debut as he flaunted two-way potential in a coveted archetype
With some development, Gonzalez has the potential to be a valuable starter at the next level, similar to a player like Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets. He has ways to go, but this type of upside is an intriguing prospect for the Tatum-led Celtics as they look to return to contention.