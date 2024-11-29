Charlotte Hornets Rookie Key in Narrow Loss to Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets took a swing at pick No. 6 in the 2024 NBA Draft. A class that was highly critized throughout its draft cycle and some were as low as ever on the bunch. The buzz city crew elected for a project wing in Tidjane Salaun who is still just 19 years old.
Salaun has seen spotty minutes but was inserted into the starting five for the fifth time on Friday against the New York Knicks. The two clashed in an afternoon NBA Cup game which saw the Knicks pull out a narrow 99-98 win.
The Hornets rookie was able to shake loose for 14 points, haul in eight rebounds and dish out an assist all in 35 minutes of action. Salaun's athletic ability allows him to not only compete but pop defensively.
This 14 point effort is one of the best showings from the 6-foot-9 wing whose career high is currently 17 points.
This is just the third time Salaun has posted double-digits in the scoring category. The rookie is beginning to find his stride with the Hornets and should be a fixture of their starting lineup moving forward after the injury to Grant Williams who was the perfect forward to play under.
Salaun is one of the most interesting developmental stories to track from the 2024 NBA Draft class.
