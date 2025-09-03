Checking In on Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, and Other Young Prospects at Eurobasket
The NBA season is still over a month away, but if you're starved for some live competitive hoops for the end of the summer, Eurobasket 2025 is here to save the day. While top stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline the tournament, plenty of young and up-and-coming talent is on display - both with current NBA players and future NBA prospects. Both Spain and France lead the way with young talent to watch, and here's how they've looked through their first few games.
France | Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr
France's best young talent, Victor Wembanyama, is not participating this summer as he works for a clean bill of health for the upcoming NBA season, but France has another number one overall pick to watch in Zaccharie Risacher and a number two overall pick, Alex Sarr. Both from the 2024 NBA Draft.
Risacher and Sarr had fairly standard rookie seasons. Some good games and good moments, but clearly still a step behind proven quality NBA players. Sarr struggled with efficiency, and Risacher is still learning how to play off a star like Trae Young.
Risacher had his best game against Israel, finishing with 14 points, four assists, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks on 6-of-12 shooting and 2-of-5 shooting from deep in 24 minutes. He also scored 12 points against Slovenia and 10 points against Belgium. He has shot 8-of-15 from deep for the tournament, 53 percent, and while that's obviously not sustainable with high volume, it's something Atlanta Hawks fans certainly want to see. If Risacher can become a three-point deadeye on the wing, he's a perfect starter alongside Young.
Sarr did not play vs Israel but scored 12 points vs Slovenia and seven points vs Belgium. He was 5-of-6 from the field against Slovenia, taking high-quality and high-percentage shots within the framework of France's offense. It's a small sample, but Sarr's overall decision-making in his first two games has been an incredibly welcome sight as it's a key area of improvement for him this season and beyond.
Spain | Sergio De Larrea and Mario Saint-Supery
While France is developing their golden generation, who are mostly now in the NBA, Spain is rebuilding their basketball roster with their entire golden generation now retired and a few NBA players filling in as replacements. Point guards Sergio De Larrea and Mario Saint-Supery are hoping to change that. De Larrea is a highly-rated prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft and will be returning to EuroLeague club Valencia next season. Saint-Supery is leaving Europe and will play for Gonzaga.
De Larrea has not looked for his own offense nearly enough. He scored three points against Cyprus and Georgia, respectively, and did not score against Bosnia. He is obviously deferring to veterans and stars of the team, but he should still be looking to create for himself more to optimize his skillset as a guard. He is averaging five assists per game, though, and distributing the ball well.
Saint-Super is averaging 7.3 points and 3.67 assists per game through Spain's first three games. He has tried to assert himself more offensively, which is a notable development in his game, carrying over from the second half of last season. Hopefully, both of them can turn this Eurobasket into springboards for their upcoming seasons, land well for the 2026 NBA Draft, and get Spain back on track as a top basketball country.
