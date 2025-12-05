Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
The Denver Nuggets are looking to string two wins together when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
The Nuggets have alternated losses and wins following back-to-back wins on November 19 and 21, while the Hawks have lost the last two games, including a blowout home loss to the Clippers as -2 favorites.
The oddsmakers have the Hawks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Nuggets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nuggets -6.5 (-105)
- Hawks +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -245
- Hawks: +200
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, FDSN-SE
- Nuggets record: 15-6
- Hawks record: 13-10
Nuggets vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Aaron Gordon – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Spencer Jones – questionable
- Julian Strawther – out
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Caleb Houstan – questionable
- Jalen Johnson – questionable
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Trae Young – out
Nuggets vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Jalen Johnson OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (+105)
Jalen Johnson is questionable for tonight’s game after missing Wednesday’s contest against the Clippers. He’ll hopefully return to the lineup tonight, and there are a few different props of his worth looking at if he does.
For this one, though, I’m taking him to get at least two three pointers tonight. He’s made multiple threes in three straight games and 10 of his last 11 contests after a slow start to the season. The guard is shooting 49% from deep (28 for 57) in that span, and should keep that pace up tonight at home.
Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
The Nuggets have some interesting splits this season. They’re just 6-4 at home, but they’ve gone 9-2 on the road. That includes victories in each of their last eight games away from home.
They’ve also done a great job of covering the spread on the road, going 8-3 and 7-2 as road favorites.
Meanwhile, the Hawks are 3-6 against the spread at home, and 4-5 overall.
The last three wins for Denver all came by double digits, and I’ll take them to continue that on the road in Atlanta tonight.
Pick: Nuggets -6.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.