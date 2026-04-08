Checking in on the 2026 NBA Draft’s Point Guard Class After March Madness

The college basketball season is officially over, and players are already making decisions on their next move.

Several of the top players in the country have already declared for the NBA Draft, likely making up one of the best classes we'll see in some time.

Below, we’ll check on each top point guard prospect and where their stock stands following the NCAA Tournament. For posterity, we’ll stick with true lead guards, cutting out talented players such as Keaton Wagler, Brayden Burries and more who could shade toward wing.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings saw a slower end to the season than his start, but still put together several solid performances, including 17 against BYU and 21 against Kansas in the Big 12 tournament, as well as an 18-point outburst versus Idaho.

Flemings 3-point shooting saw a slow taper all season long, and he finished shooting 25% in the NCAA Tournament from deep. He finished the year around 39% on under three attempts per game. How NBA teams evaluate his long-term shooting outcome could very well decide where he lands among the point guard crop, as his defense, passing and slashing are all top notch.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Many believed Acuff’s game was built for March, and averages of 29.8 points on 45% shooting across the SEC and NCAA Tournaments proved just that.

Acuff led Arkansas to the SEC title and a Sweet 16 run where they ran into one of the best teams in the tournament. His collegiate superstardom was immortalized, and more than a few NBA teams are likely to envision his as a pro star, too.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. was unable to play down the stretch of the season due to back injury, last playing on Feb. 28 against Clemson. He missed his team’s conference tournament and two NCAA Tournament games. When healthy, Brown put together a solid output of 18.2 points and 4.7 assists, looking like a do-it-all guard.

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Predictably, sophomore Labaron Philon was an offensive engine for the Crimson Tide, scoring 29 points in the teams tournament opener, and unloading the clip in a loss to eventual champion Michigan with 25 points.

Philon was stellar, but didn’t necessarily show anything he hadn’t the rest of the season. His 22.0 points per game were already indicative of star-power, and his range seems one of the widest in the group, as high as the top-seven or as low as the mid-first round.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Iowa saw one of its best seasons in years under head coach Ben McCollum, with Stirtz as the focal point of the offense. En route to the Elite Eight, Stirtz averaged 18.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds, largely commanding the offense.

Stirtz didn’t shoot the ball efficiently at just 37% overall and 26% from three, cementing some questions about his athletic limitations and ability to create separation. Still, some teams will see a guard capable of playing on or off ball and thriving at both.

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Anderson struggled without his wingman in JT Toppin down the stretch of the season, but still showed off white-hot 3-point shooting and best-in-class passing. He showed some defensive chops in holding Philon to lower output in their March Madness meeting, but scored just seven points on 11 shots himself.