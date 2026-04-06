Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Nikola Jokic, Spurs, Knicks-Hawks)

The final week of the 2025-26 NBA regular season kicks off with a five-game slate featuring a few teams in the top 10 in the odds to win the NBA Finals.

Here’s a quick look at the squads in action on April 6:

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers @ San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers @ Denver Nuggets

There are still major play-in tournament implications in each conference down the stretch of the regular season, especially in the East where just four games separate the No. 5-seeded Hawks from the No. 10-seeded Miami Heat.

On Monday, I’m eyeing three bets, including a two-team parlay between two of the best teams in the West.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these picks – and their latest odds – on Monday, April 6.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 234-195 (+1.90 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1525-1432-27 (+35.06 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs Moneyline Parlay (-156)

Nikola Jokic 11+ Assists (-143)

Atlanta Hawks Moneyline (-118) vs. New York Knicks

Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs Moneyline Parlay (-156)

Denver Nuggets

After losing the first matchup with the Blazers this season, Denver has come back with back-to-back blowout wins. The Nuggets had a 54-point victory on Feb. 20, and they followed that up with a 16-point win back on March 22.

So, I’m loving Denver to win as a home favorite on Monday.

The Nuggets are winners of eight in a row, and with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves going down, Denver has a real shot at the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Denver is rolling now that it is healthy, and the Blazers (ninth in the West) have some clear flaws heading into the play-in tournament.

Portland is just 20th in the NBA in net rating this season, and it has a shaky 15-31 record against teams that are .500 or better. On top of that, the Blazers are just 10-12 against the spread as road underdogs, posting an average scoring margin of -10.5 points in those games.

Denver is simply too good at full strength this season to pass up at this price.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are one of the most dominant teams in the league at home this season, going 29-7, and they’re a great target for a bounce-back win after Saturday’s loss to Denver.

The Spurs are 21-3 since the All-Star break with a net rating of +13.6 (No. 1 in the NBA) while the 76ers are 20th in the league in net rating during that same stretch. Even though Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are all expected to play tonight, I have a hard time buying the Sixers against a true title contender.

Philly is 11-10 against the spread as a road underdog, but it’s just 18-31 against teams that are .500 or better this season.

The Spurs beat the short-handed Sixers by 40 points back on March 3, and San Antonio’s only losses since the break are to Denver (twice, once with Wemby out) and the New York Knicks.

The Spurs should roll at home, where they are 19-16-1 against the spread this season.

Nikola Jokic 11+ Assists (-143)

Nikola Jokic has a great matchup against the Blazers on Monday night, as the superstar center has torched them for 32-9-7 and 22-14-14 in his last two meetings with them.

Jokic has really come on as a passer with Denver getting healthier over the last month, averaging 11.7 assists per game since March 1 (18 games). He’s picked up at least 12 dimes in 12 of those games, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Portland is just 13th in opponent assists per game, and Jokic has opened this month with 12 dimes against Utah and 13 against a tough San Antonio defense.

I think he’s a great bet to clear his season average (10.9 assists per game) on Monday.

Atlanta Hawks Moneyline (-118) vs. New York Knicks

The Hawks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break, skyrocketing to the No. 5 seed in the East while posting a +12.2 net rating (third in the NBA). Atlanta is 19-3 since the break, and it now takes on a struggling road team in the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are just 21-19 on the road this season, and they’ve posted the worst road ATS record in the NBA (14-26) in the process.

New York has been up and down over the final weeks of the regular season, recently struggling on a three-game skid against other playoff-level teams.

So, I’m taking Atlanta to win this game outright at home.

The Hawks and Knicks have split their first two games this season, and Atlanta has a net rating of nearly five points better than the Knicks since the break. While a lot of the Hawks’ wins have come due to an easy schedule, they’re not awful against teams that are .500 or better, going 22-27 this season.

I can’t trust this Knicks team on the road, as it’s continually come up short against the number.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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