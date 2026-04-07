Which Michigan Players Could Leave for the 2026 NBA Draft?

At long last, Michigan is back on top of the college basketball world for the first time since 1989. Following a loss in the Big Ten Tournament title game, there was doubt surrounding the Wolverines, but they ran through the NCAA Tournament and defeated Dan Hurley and UConn to reach the absolute pantheon of March Madness.

It was an ugly National Championship, one that featured more defense than offense. Both Michigan and UConn shot under 40% from the field and 30% from three. The Wolverines managed to win despite shooting 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.

But looking ahead, there could be a lot of turnover for Dusty May's program. Not just because of seniority, but many Michigan players are legitimate prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. Which players could exit for the league?

Seniors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr., Will Tschetter

Michigan's seniors feature four legitimate rotation pieces. This team ran deep, and its top player will exit as the Big Ten Player of the Year, likely landing as a lottery pick in June. Yaxel Lendeborg should provide immediate impact to any organization that drafts him, whether it be a bottom-feeder or title contender.

The Wolverines will also lose Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Will Tschetter, although they aren't as highly regarded. Burnett could end up being a second-round pick, but he has offensive limitations. Defensively, he has an upside at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.

Morez Johnson Jr.

Johnson was one of Michigan's key supplementary players, playing the role of a bruising forward with athleticism to display on both ends. His defense and rebounding were his biggest strengths this year, but he also averaged 13.1 points per game on 62-34-78 shooting splits.

The sophomore could return to the Wolverines for a third season in college basketball, but he's projected to be a first-round talent. This could be the highest his stock will be, given that he's still only 20 years old.

Aday Mara

Many fans will look at Mara differently than the way he actually plays. At 7-foot-3, the casual watcher is expecting a double-double machine. But the Spaniard can do more than just camp in the paint for boards.

Like Johnson, Mara could return, but the junior is also projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick. He brings a bit more versatility than the traditional center. We witnessed his range develop, going from a strict pick-and-roll center to someone who could knock down midrange shots.

Of course, he is a monster on the defensive end, averaging 2.6 blocks to go along with 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. He's more traditional than not, but there's potential to develop him into something a bit more.