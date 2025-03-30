Gauging The Significance Of Matas Buzelis' March Success
As the NBA season winds down, we are in the midst of an interesting stretch of regular season play.
Many playoff locks are focused on preserving their teams' health as they prepare for a postseason run, while bottom-of-the-standing squads are looking ahead to the NBA Draft. This range of motivations creates a different dynamic in March and April games than prior in the season, as many of these contests are lower-stakes.
Consequently, the path is paved for players to make the most of opportunity and break out for their best performances of the season. Many times, this is a sign of things to come for rising stars as they build confidence with every impressive showing.
However, other times it is simply a product of players finding their stride against more relaxed competition to put up impressive box score numbers. In No. 11 overall pick Matas Buzelis' case, there's great to reason his March success is a result of meaningful improvements, as the talented rookie lays the foundation for a big sophomore campaign.
Buzelis' talent has never been in question, for the Chicago Bulls' 6-foot-9 forward has always exhibited high upside as a scorer, playmaker, and defender since a young age.
He has also communicated his impressive mindset, which has enabled him to relentlessly chase greatness. Still, he had to earn his playing time this year, and didn't become a regular rotation contributor until January.
In March, Buzelis started to bring real impact through these minutes, averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 stocks (steals + blocks) through 14 games, while shooting 56.3% from two and 36.1% from three-point range for a 58.6 TS%.
The biggest of these performances have come in 31-point outing in a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and a 28-point, 9-rebound, 6-assist masterclass against the Dallas Mavericks.
In both of these games, the 20-year-old drilled five shots from beyond the arc, while making highlight tapes through impressive, complex off-the-dribble attacks. Further, he's been impressive on the defensive end, using his great instincts, verticality, and 6-foot-10 wingspan to disrupt shot attempts.
Throughout his play on both ends, Buzelis showcases nothing but an immense talent level that should give Bulls fans nothing but hope. As he builds upon his late-season success, stardom could very well sit in the forward's future.