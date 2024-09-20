Bulls Grab High-Flying Prospect in 2025 Mock Draft
NBA Draft expert Derek Parker released his latest NBA Mock Draft - the first one for the 2025 NBA Draft cycle - which saw the Chicago Bulls pick up an electrifying prospect with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
"The Bulls will finally land themselves at the top of the NBA Draft...They added Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey in the offseason but at this point, should be looking to add all the talent they can muster, even if that means taking another point guard prospect in Baylor's VJ Edgecomb," Parker said "Edgecomb is a slightly undersized albeit a dynamic point guard prospect who will likely see a nice statistical season for the Bears...Overall just brings an edge that will keep bumping him in scouts' and experts' eyes."
Some scouts and experts are so bullish on Edgecomb he lands in the top three, battling the pair of Rutgers stars in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper at times to land at No. 2 behind Cooper Flagg who is seemingly as sure-fired of a No. 1 pick as you can get - a trend we have seen in recent draft classes sans 2024.
Edgecomb would be a massive addition to a Bulls team that seems as though they are finally done retooling and instead going to rebuild. The Baylor point man can add an interesting wrinkle to the Windy City while making things complicated on what to do with Giddey - who is due for an extension this offseason - and how he pairs with Coby White.
