Chicago Bulls Land Interesting Big Man in 2025 NBA Mock Draft

The Chicago Bulls are beginning a rebuild and in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft, the Bulls can grab an interesting talent at No. 12 overall with Maryland big man Derik Queen.

Rylan Stiles

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Derik Queen talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are set to start an honest rebuild. Chicago can utilize its No. 12 pick in the loaded 2025 NBA Draft to grab a truly high upside big man and make it more feesible to trade current big man Nikola Vucevic.

With the Bulls finally starting to build its roster from the ground up and not retool a group on the fly, this is the perfect chance to nab an interesting prospect. In Draft Expert Derek Parker's latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft, he selected Maryland big man Derik Queen for the Bulls in this slot.

"12th overall we have the Chicago Bulls gambling on Maryland's Derik Queen, pound for pound one of the most fun players in this draft. Queen is highly unique fueled more by skill than size or athleticism in averaging 16.5 points, nine rebounds and two assists in a Sweet 16 run for the Terps. He is a fairly niche player, relying on crafty inside scoring, face up funk and better than expected passing without a ton of defensive prowess," Parker explained. "If a team were to lean into him as a major piece, the production feels like it will follow."

The Chicago Bulls should have the minutes and patience to invest in Derik Queen and allow him to grow into a high upside player in this low-leverage enviorment. His personality as well as on court production would lead to Queen becoming an instant fan favorite in any market he lands in,but especially one that has as much attention on it as Chicago regardless of the Bulls record.

