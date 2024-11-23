Bulls' Matas Buzelis Provides Solid Minutes vs. Hawks
Of all the rookies to receive puzzlingly low playing time, Bulls forward Matas Buzelis ranks highly on the list.
Having let star DeMar DeRozan walk in the offseason, and trading away defensive stalwart Alex Caruso for a project guard in Giddey, it was thought of by many that the Bulls would undergo a rebuild of sorts.
Instead, the team has continued to lean into its somewhat aged core, and given its new lottery pick in Buzelis just eight minutes per game.
On Friday night, though, Buzelis put together one of his better performances of the season, scoring nine points and adding four rebounds, two blocks and one steal off the bench.
It wasn’t without blemish — as seen by his less-than-adequate outside efficiency at just 1-for-4, and three turnovers — but it was a sort of positive momentum in a season that’s had little to this point.
He finished with a +7 plus-minus in the contest, which the Bulls ran away with for their seventh win in 17 tries.
Buzelis’ best game came in 22 minutes versus Dallas in early November, where he scored 13 points, grabbed nine boards and nabbed two steals. Otherwise, his season of less than three points per game on 31% shooting is much less than expected.
The Bulls next take on the Grizzlies on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. CT in search of their eighth win of the season.
