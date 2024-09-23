Rookie Matas Buzelis Reportedly Impressing at Bulls’ Minicamp
The Chicago Bulls have finally pivoted away from the NBA’s middle ground in favor of a youth movement, leaning into new point guard Josh Giddey, the emerging Coby White and, perhaps the largest piece of the puzzle, No. 11 Pick Matas Buzelis.
A 6-foot-10 forward, Buzelis was long thought of as a coveted prize in the 2024 NBA Draft. But in June, he slid to his hometown Bulls in the late lottery.
So far, the pairing seems to be a match made in heaven, with the former Ignite forward putting together an impressive Summer League slate in Las Vegas. In five games, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals and blocks apiece. Suffice it to say, the talent seems to be there for Buzelis.
According to The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry — who released plenty of interesting details on the Bulls current happenings — Buzelis has been impressive ahead of the season.
Bulls rookie forward Matas Buzelis apparently can play,” Mayberry wrote. “It was one thing for the 11th pick to impress in summer league, but the word out of minicamp sessions is the 19-year-old is holding his own in team activities. Buzelis has impressed with his passing and ability to attack the rim.”
The Bulls aren’t slated to be one of the league’s top teams — especially after letting go of Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan — but Buzelis standing out among current NBA talent would be a wonder for his development path.
NBA Draft on SI recently sat down with Buzelis to talk about that very thing, including his ambitions for his NBA career.
Buzelis and Chicago will open up their preseason play against the Cavaliers on Oct. 8.
