Chicago Bulls will have High Upside Options at 2025 NBA Draft
Late-lottery picks at the 2025 NBA Draft are typically put under the microscope.
Teams that just missed out on the Playoffs typically hope to bolster their squads around the fringes in hopes of coming out on the other side stronger and running it back with more success.
And this year, that’s mostly the case, with the Rockets, Trail Blazers, Hawks and Spurs making up four of the five late-lotto picks.
The Chicago Bulls at No. 12, though, are the exception.
Having offloaded a myriad a win-now players in the last calendar year, Chicago now looks to undergo its first true rebuild in some time. Though the team still managed a 39-win season in the down Eastern Conference, making the Play-In and unable to make a push for top picks.
Even at No. 12, the Bulls will need to swing on high upside. Which works to their advantage given the other late-lottery teams can stand to draft for fit somewhat. Presently, the team has a mix of win-now and developmental players, but certainly needs to lean the latter at this year's draft to get the most bang for their buck.
While it certainly isn’t a given that all of Egor Demin, Derik Queen, Jeremiah Fears and more will be there, at least a few are certain to be given how things are reportedly shaking out.
The team has plenty of options positionally, too. While it has up-and-coming guards in Josh Giddey and Coby White, that shouldn't stop them from taking the best player available on their board, even if that's a guard. The team could also stand to bet on wings, forwards and centers. Filling out its long-term five could be an especially good idea given the look Chicago has rolled out with Nikola Vukcevic for the last half-decade.
Regardless, Chicago will be leaving the 2025 NBA Draft a better team.