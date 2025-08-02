Clippers' Selection of Kobe Sanders in 2025 NBA Draft Should Pay Dividends
After putting together an incredibly impressive offseason, the LA Clippers could be real contenders in the 2025-26 campaign. To help bolster a team built around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the Clippers brought in veterans Bradley Beal, Chris Paul and Brook Lopez without giving up a single asset. Furthermore, LA shook up the roster positionally in a trade that brought in John Collins for a package that included Norman Powell.
But this team will need significant help from the depth of the roster. Given the age of the primary pieces on the Clippers, along with the injury history of several, there will be a real need for every single member of the roster to step up during the course of the regular season. Load managing this roster to get it ready for the playoffs will be key, so expect every member of the team — including two-way players — to get opportunities to contribute this season.
One player who could really be a surprise contributor in the 2025-26 campaign is Kobe Sanders, a rookie on a two-way contract who was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
A seasoned and experienced player, Sanders is 23 years old with five years at the collegiate level under his belt. He’s played various roles over the past few years, operating as a primary scorer, a facilitator for others and a disruptive defender. He has a proven midrange game and has expanded his range as his development continues.
At 6-foot-9 with guard skills, Sanders should be able to play at least three positions for the Clippers and has proven to be effective on or off the ball. With his well-rounded skillset, he’s a moldable piece that LA can deploy situationally throughout the season as needs change. He has a history of making those around him better and being a piece that can fill any void.
Sanders is undoubtedly the caliber of player who could quickly prove he’s worth a standard NBA contract on the 15-man roster. But in the meantime, he’ll learn the system and find ways to use his positional size and versatility to increase the Clippers’ chances of winning when he gets the opportunity to take the court. What is asked of him could look different every time he touches the court, but that's not a problem for a player like him.
Among the rookies who are set to take the floor this season, Sanders could be the biggest surprise of all.