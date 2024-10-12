College Basketball: Boozer Twins Commit To Duke
Earlier today the Duke Blue Devils received two commitments from twin brothers. They land five-star Cameron Boozer and five-star Cayden Boozer. The Boozer twins are the son of Duke legend Carlos Boozer, who spent three years there and was part of the 2002 national championship squad his junior year. He played alongside Jay Williams, Mike Dunleavy, Dahntay Jones, Chris Duhon and Daniel Ewing.
Carlos ended up entering the 2002 NBA Draft following his success of winning a national championship. Despite a successful college career he fell to the second round and ended up being the 35th overall pick in the draft. Boozer spent his first two years in Cleveland, his next six years in Utah, then four years in Chicago and ended his final season in Los Angeles for the Lakers.
Boozer had a very successful NBA career as he started 90% of his games played and averaged 16 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. With the Boozer twins heading to Duke, they will follow their father's steps in hopes of also winning a national championship and trying to make the NBA.
Cameron is a five-star recruit who is the consensus number two recruit in the nation. He is projected to be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Cameron is a super polished power forward who can score at all three levels while showcasing a great feel for the game and is a solid defender.
As for Cayden, he’s a true point guard and a five-star recruit who is ranked top-25 in the nation. He is a very good playmaker who has advanced vision and plays very unselfishly. Cayden will be someone who will help his teammates get open and get good looks at the rim while always playing winning basketball.
This will be the fourth year in a row Duke has finished with a top-two recruiting class. The Boozer twins still have to finish their senior years and they are looking to win four straight state championships.
