College Basketball: Previewing Today's Kansas-Missouri Matchup

Today's college basketball slate features a handful of intriguing matchups, including Missouri-Kansas and Georgetown-UNC.

The Missouri-Kansas matchup will feature two teams with a handful of prospects, as Missouri — boasting one of the most efficient offenses in the country -- goes up against the No. 21-ranked team in the nation Kansas Jayhawks. Below we take a look at who to watch in today's matchup:

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Freshman Darryn Peterson was off to a hot start in this first two games this season prior to facing a hamstring injury. Luckily, the projected top-three pick could possibly return this afternoon in this matchup against Missouri. Prior to injury, Peterson averaged 21.5 points, three assists, 3.5 rebounds, two steals, and one block through two contests. He's the top prospect to watch in today's contest if he plays, and is incredibly impactful on both ends of the floor.

Additionally, 6-foot-9 sophomore Flory Bidunga is another player to watch in today's game. After a strong freshman season, Bidunga has continued his impressive play this season -- averaging 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, two assists, and three stocks per game while shooting 74.1% at the rim (54 attempts), 45% on non-rim twos (40 attempts), and 70% from the free throw line (30 attempts). He's also recording a 9.8 offensive rebound percentage, 14.6 assist percentage, and a 9.6 block percentage so far this season.

Other Kansas players to monitor include 6-foot-7 senior Tre White and 6-foot-3 guard Elmarko Jackson. White is averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 41.7% from three on 24 total attempts while Jackson, a top recruit in the 2023 high school class, is contributing to Kansas' rotation this season after suffering an unfortunate knee injury that led to him missing last season.

Missouri Tigers

Dec 2, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) works against Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers feature a few potential prospects to watch as well in this matchup, starting with 6-foot-2 junior guard Anthony Robinson II. He's averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game while converting 59.1% of his attempts at the rim (22 attempts), 25% of his non-rim twos (16 attempts), 39.3% from three (28 attempts), and 70.6% from the free throw line (34 attempts). While his shooting numbers could improve besides his beyond the arc percentage, he consistently makes an impact on the defensive end of the floor.

Other potential prospects on Missouri to monitor include Annor Boateng and Mark Mitchell -- the latter player being someone who met the Efficient Tall Freshman (ETF) Query during his 2022-23 season at Duke.