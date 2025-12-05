Kansas HC Bill Self Updates Darryn Peterson Injury Status Before Border War

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson appears to be good to go this Sunday for the Border Showdown, barring any unforeseen circumstances.



Jayhawks head coach Bill Self revealed that the 18-year-old freshman is expected to return from his seven-game absence caused by a lingering hamstring injury.

"He's practiced the last two days," Self said during his press conference on Friday. "So, he should be available unless you know he has a setback between now and game time. But we're approaching it like he'll be available."

The key word from Self here is "available." He has said in the past that he would not allow Peterson to play unless he was starting, though he likely will have to shake off some rust from his lengthy absence.

However, this is the first time that he has given Peterson a probable designation since the injury fiasco began last month. It is probably the most encouraging update to date as Jayhawk fans anxiously await his return.



"He hadn't played in a while, and a big part of it is, does he have rhythm?" Self continued. "He's not going to be the player on Sunday that he will be a month from Sunday. But I still believe that he can be pretty effective."

Through his two games as a Jayhawk, Peterson was excellent, averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals on 60.0%/50.0%/77.8% shooting splits. He appeared in the season opener against Green Bay and the road tilt in Chapel Hill vs. North Carolina, meaning he hasn't played in a real game in 28 days.



Since then, Kansas has needed to find ways to play without its top option. The Jayhawks have dropped to 6-3 and have encountered issues, primarily on the offensive end despite contributions from players like Flory Bidunga and Tre White.

"He's tried his a** off to get back sooner," Self said. "If it wasn't for his four days of four times a day treatment and everything else going on, maybe he would be out longer. So yeah, I'm really looking forward to having him back out there, but more so for him than anything else."



Fans may want to take these quotes with a grain of salt, as Self has not exactly been truthful about Peterson's injury. Regardless, he has set the expectation for Peterson to be on the court this weekend, meaning there will undoubtedly be a riot in Lawrence if anything changes.