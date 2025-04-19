College Basketball: Top Wings In The Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has even more active as each year passes by. This offseason, we have witnessed a record-breaking number of transfers. This is primarily driven by NIL and the kind of opportunities players have at other schools.
There are many talented players in the portal this offseason, so let’s dive into the best wings in the transfer portal.
Ian Jackson | St. John’s (Projected)
A former five-star recruit, Ian Jackson, who played for North Carolina this past season, has elected to enter the transfer portal. He’s currently undecided on where he will end up playing next season but the current favorites are the St. John’s Red Storm. Jackson is a 6-foot-4 wing that averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in his freshman season.
He is primarily at his best as a scorer. The wing shot close to 40% from behind the arc this past season while shooting over four 3-point attempts per game. The upcoming sophomore is a good shot-maker who can finish at the rim as well. He has shown positive traits and flashes of being a three-level scorer and he showed that throughout a seven-game stretch during the middle of the season.
In that seven-game stretch, he averaged 22.7 points per game while winning six of the seven games they played. Jackson would fit perfectly next to Rick Pitino and he’s a coach who would help improve the weaknesses that Jackson currently has in his game.
Tucker DeVries | Indiana
Tucker DeVries will be following his father yet again after a one-year stop at West Virginia. Tucker and Darian DeVries are taking their basketball abilities to Indiana University, which is looking to make some noise again after not having a ton of tournament success in a very long time. DeVries is a 6-foot-7 wing that brings elite shot versatility and floor spacing ability.
He’s a lights-out shooter who has deep range and is absolutely lethal off the catch. The upcoming fifth-year senior shot a ridiculous 47.3% from behind the arc for West Virginia on nearly seven attempts per game. DeVries has a very quick and high release, which helps him ignore shot contests, especially since he has great size for a wing.
Outside of elite shooting, he also averaged 3.3 stocks this past season, so if he’s able to keep those numbers up, then scouts could envision him as a solid 3-and-D threat in the NBA. DeVries is clearly a very talented player who has a ton of fans amongst NBA front offices.
Jamir Watkins | Undecided
After spending these past two seasons at Florida State, the 6-foot-7 wing Jamir Watkins has elected to enter the transfer portal yet again. He’s also testing the waters of the 2025 NBA Draft so he has every option available to him at this point. The upcoming fifth-year senior is a tenacious two-way wing who has improved each season he has been in the college game.
This past season, he was very aggressive as a scoring wing as he averaged a career high 18.4 points per game. He is a very good finisher around the rim and is an adequate perimeter shooter. Defensively, he can be very disruptive and has the ability to defend up and down a lineup depending on the opposing team’s personnel.
Watkins, in his junior season, basically averaged two steals per game and was an absolute pest as a defender. It’s still up in the air on what his next move ends up being whether it’s remaining in the 2025 NBA Draft or transferring to another college.
