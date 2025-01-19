Cooper Flagg Dominates In Return To New England
Out of America's 50 states, Maine ranks 41st in total population. The mainland's northernmost state has not traditionally been an epicenter for NBA talent. However, the heralded Cooper Flagg has changed that through his ascent to status as the 2025 draft class' number-one NBA prospect. He dominated at the AAU level for Maine United and for Montverde Academy before committing to Duke University.
As many expected, Flagg has thrived in his collegiate play, averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He's been a force on both ends, securing his spot and the presumptive first pick in this June's upcoming NBA Draft. If he maintains his hold on this top spot, he'll join Paolo Banchero as Duke's second top pick of the 2020s.
Speaking of Banchero, Flagg went to see Banchero play in Boston on Friday night, as his Orlando Magic took on the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. The defending champion Celtics, of course, are led by superstar Jayson Tatum, a former Duke Blue Devil in his own right. Flagg watched as Duke's two best NBA players battled, both as physical, all-around talented forwards. They came into the league as sharp scorers with impressive physical traits, but have blossomed into so much more as they dominate as scorers, rebounders, facilitators, and even defenders. This is exactly the path that Flagg aspires to take in the NBA as he chases superstardom through his own version of all-around impact at the forward position.
Flagg's appearance in Boston was not only significant as he watched his Duke predecessors go at it, but also because it marked the day before he would play his first hometown collegiate game as Duke was lined up to play at Boston College on Saturday. While Flagg grew up just north of Boston, it represents all of New England as the region's biggest city.
In his homecoming, Flagg did not disappoint, continuing his two-way dominance. On just 14 shot attempts, Flagg recorded 28 points as Duke blew out BC. In addition to nearly 30 points of scoring, the 18-year-old grabbed 5 rebounds, dished 4 assists, nabbed 2 steals, and tallied 2 blocks.
Flagg will look to continue his string of ACC success against in-state rivals Wake Forest next Saturday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.