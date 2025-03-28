Cooper Flagg, Duke Advance to Elite Eight
On Thursday night, Cooper Flagg continued his ascent to college basketball legend, helping the Duke Blue Devils to a Sweet 16 win over fourth-seeded Arizona.
The 6-foot-9 Flagg — who won’t be denied as the 2025 NBA Drafts No. 1 pick in a few months — was again sensational. He scored a team-high 27 points on a highly-efficient night at all three levels, managing to add six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steals to the equation.
His steadiness helped the Blue Devils grab an early lead, and keep the Wildcats at arm’s length for the majority of the game. Arizona attempted a late comeback, but the two-way effort from the Blue Devils proved to be too much.
Fellow five-star NBA Draft hopefuls Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach were also pivotal to the win.
On the season, Flagg has more than lived up to expectations as the soon-to-be No. 1 pick, averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 blocks across his 34 games. He’s more than proven his efficiency, too, shooting 49% overall, a solid 36% from beyond the arc and 83% from the free throw line.
Through his first two March Madness games, he’s carried over that same production, totaling 32 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks while shooting 48%.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Flagg: “With an absurd ceiling as a prospect, but also a very high floor and immediately impactful baseline, the Duke forward is the perfect player to headline a draft class. His sheer height and sturdy frame will allow his game to translate very well. He’s also a phenomenal athlete with a great natural feel for the game and high processing speed.”
With the win over the Wildcats, Duke now moves onto the Elite Eight. They’ll face their toughest test of the NCAA Tournament in No. 2 seed Alabama, who just ousted BYU, 113-88.