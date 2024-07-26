NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke's Cooper Flagg
Player Info
Cooper Flagg
Forward | Duke
Height: 6'9” | Weight: 205 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 18.50
Prospect Profile
Unlike in the 2024 NBA Draft, this summer’s class has a clear top prospect. Set to be the face of whatever franchise has the luxury of selecting him in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg is a potentially generational talent.
Not only is he the exact archetype of an NBA superstar at 6-foot-9 with the ability to play multiple positions and dominate both ends of the floor, but he’s also extremely young. After reclassifying in high school, Flagg will not turn 19 until two months into his rookie season.
With an absurd ceiling as a prospect, but also a very high floor and immediately impactful baseline, the Duke forward is the perfect player to headline a draft class. His sheer height and sturdy frame will allow his game to translate very well. He’s also a phenomenal athlete with a great natural feel for the game and high processing speed.
Although he has the versatility to play nearly anywhere on the court, Flagg will likely be a combo forward at the NBA level. He has the frame to play as a modern power forward in the frontcourt, but also the self-creation and shot-making upside to play on the perimeter. This is also the case on the defensive end, as he should be able to guard three positions very well.
When it comes to the offensive side of the ball, Flagg has really improved in recent years. He has developed a skillset on that end that now projects him as the type of player who can be a number one option at the next level. He plays a physical brand of offense, really leveraging his size and skill to create advantages for himself. Flagg is fundamentally sound, boasting great footwork, an understanding of angles and a very fluid game. He’s a three-level scoring threat, with room still to improve his jumper. He also draws a ton of gravity on the offensive end which makes life easy for his teammates, whether he’s creating for others or simply playing off the ball and drawing defenders.
As intriguing as Flagg’s offensive game is, it’s his defense that makes him special. When he really started to emerge as a phenom several years ago, that was the side of the floor that got scouts excited. He’s only gotten better since, adding strength to his frame and growing even taller. Whether it’s guarding his own man on-ball in space, defending in the post, protecting the paint, or even making things happen off-ball and as a weakside defender, Flagg does it all. His unique combination of physical tools and mental processing on that end is unmatched. He has the potential to be one of the best defenders in the NBA one day. The Duke freshman is truly an elite shot blocker as well.
The Newport, Maine native has played at the highest level for a long time and is prepared for the spotlight. Between high school and college competition, he spent time over the summer practicing with and scrimmaging against Team USA in preparation for the Olympics, going against the best in the world as a 17-year-old member of USA Select. Reports indicated he was already able to shine on that stage, even at his young age. Whichever team lands the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will be getting an unbelievable talent.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Likely No. 1 Overall Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.