Core Five Separating for Top Odds at 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft cycle has garnered plenty of attention, both due to the depth and talent of the class, and the lengths by which NBA teams are going to land the top odds.

With players like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and more offering top-tier talent near the top, few teams can be blamed for positioning themselves for the draft.

As of March 1, it seems a core five is emerging that will challenge for the top odds:

5. Utah Jazz (18-42)

One of a few teams to have been fined and having been buyers at the deadline, Utah has been at the forefront of tanking conversations. But it does make sense to move forward with one last shot at the draft before pressing the “Go” button with a core of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and more.

They’ve presently lost five in a row, though they stand 1.5 games behind Wizards for No. 4.

Regardless, it seems they’ll certainly land top-five odds given their competition in New Orleans doesn’t have incentive to lose, and Dallas is 3.5 games back.

4. Washington Wizards (16-43)

The Wizards seem to have taken strides this season, with players like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George taking steps, and having bought on Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Still, they’ll want one last chance at a top prospect, sitting in the reverse four-seed. They stand at 16-43 on the season and have lost four in a row.

They’ve got some ground to make up to catch the top-three, though they could be content with where they’re at given the levers that would need to be pulled to continue climbing.

3. Brooklyn Nets (15-44)

In December, Brooklyn looked to be a competitive team, but has now fully positioned itself for the draft.

They’ve lost seven in a row, part of a 2-10 stretch in the last 12 games. Even veterans in Michael Porter Jr. and Nicolas Claxton haven’t been enough in the East to make a meaningful difference. They’re currently just a half-game back from the second-best odds.

Last year they gambled on five first-round prospects, but this year they’ll look to grab one of the top three and grab a true cornerstone as they prepare for the future.

2. Indiana Pacers (15-45)

The Pacers, like Utah, have been at the forefront of conversations, having made the Finals last year but now sitting as the league’s second-worst team.

They’ve won just 15 games, and have positioned themselves to grab a top talent ahead of getting Tyrese Haliburton back from injury.

Opinions have varied on their methods, but there’s no question a reset year will be worth it in the long run. They’re 1.5 games back from the top odds.

1. Sacramento Kings (14-47)

The Kings currently own the worst record in the league, having come across it by natural means. Their veteran-led project didn’t work out, and they’re now set to grab a top prospects for the first time in years.

They sit at 14-47, with a 1.5-game lead over Indiana, and are hoping to hold on down the stretch.

Even better, they’ve gotten some valuable experience for rookies in Maxime Raynaud and Nique Clifford, and will hope to grab one of the top three to four.