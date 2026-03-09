Kings, Pacers, Wizards and Nets Have Separated for Best Draft Odds 

The race for the 2026 NBA Draft odds has picked up, with just a handful of regular-season games left on team’s schedules.

It’s been a race for the ages, as the top-four group of Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Caleb Wilson is set to infuse the league with tons of top-tier talent.

For now, it seems a core-four has distanced themselves from the pack, made up of the Kings, Pacers, Wizards and Jazz.

The Kings stand along with the association’s worst record at 14-50. They’ve been in the middling section of the NBA for several seasons now, and have amassed their current lowly core through incidental means. That means they’re likely to be dethroned for the top spot, sitting 1.5 games ahead of the next-best Pacers.

Ultimately, that’s what best for Sacramento, as the top odds would guarantee them a spot no lower than fifth, which gives them a great chance at the top-four, or even prospects such as Mikel Brown Jr., Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler and more otherwise.

The Pacers are amid a down season with star guard Tyrese Haliburton on the injury report for the full season. As he works his way back, Indiana has done its best to nab a top prospect, though a deadline trade with the Clippers has put that in jeopardy somewhat.

The pick will convey to LA outside the top-four, signaling that Indiana likely doesn’t care if it’s not one of the top options. Right now, the pick has an essential 50-50 chance, and they could very well keep the second-best odds through the rest of the season.

Both Washington and Brooklyn sit at 16-47 on the season, though in very different positions. The Wizards have drafted near the top for several seasons now, though they’ve eluded the coveted No. 1 pick, they’ve still been able to amass a solid core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and more.

The Nets have seen only one repositioned draft, though they did grab a record five-first round talents last year.

Both teams have solid players capable of winning games, and will need to be fairly diligent to hang onto their spots as others surge.

There is currently a 2.5-game gap between those two and Utah, who has won just twice in its last 10 tries. The Jazz are trying desperately to nab the best possible odds, as they should, but 2.5 games will be hard to manage should the Wizards and Nets continue losing as well.

Most teams have just over 15 games remaining on the season, meaning its make-or-break time for teams to make a push.