Could Adam Atamna Get EuroLeague Minutes Next Season?
Minutes are hard to come by for young prospects at the EuroLeague level. It's the second-best professional basketball league in the world that only incentivizes winning as fast as possible. There's no draft and no bonus or benefits for playing young players. That's why most teams don't. Currently, Mouhamed Faye and Sergio De Larrea are the two prospects who are expected to feature the most next season. But 17-year-old French guard Adam Atamna could make his EuroLeague debut and more for Tony Parker's LDLC ASVEL next season.
What Would EuroLeague Experience Mean for Adam Atamna’s Draft Stock?
Atamna isn't a common name outside of professional and die-hard NBA Draft circles at the moment. At only 17 years old, it's highly unlikely he will enter the 2026 NBA Draft. If he did, he would be only 18 for the first half of his rookie season, similar to fellow countryman Noa Essengue. But highly unlikely means there's a chance Atamna enters the draft, and playing EuroLeague and professional minutes for French club ASVEL would make a big difference.
It would make Atamna the youngest rotation player in EuroLeague since Luka Doncic, and given his size and skill set, he would likely be playing the point guard position, which would put him in a similar environment to Doncic. Given ASVEL's current roster construction, it's very feasible that he actually gets minutes. Their current point guards are Thomas Heurtel and Nando De Colo, who are 36 and 38, respectively.
While EuroLeague minutes would be a massive leap for Atamna, it wouldn't be a shock given his output at the youth level. He averaged 12.3 points and two assists per game last season across all competitions, while shooting 37 percent from deep. He made the All-Tournament team at the Adidas Next Generation Ulm Tournament, buoyed by a 40-plus point performance against Olympiacos.
At 6-foot-2, Atamna has fantastic poise and control for a point guard prospect. The game already seems to slow down for him. He looks like he's playing at half-speed regularly, and dribbles the ball like he has it on a string. His shot is smooth, but his release could be a little quicker. His touch around the rim is solid, though, and he shows good anticipation skills - even on the offensive glass - for his age.
Atamna would no doubt struggle with the physicality increase at the EuroLeague level. It would be unlike anything he has ever faced in his career, but the mental toughness, decision-making, composure, and overall finesse to his game should translate and set him up to figure out how to deal with the physical mismatches. He would struggle on defense, but if the offensive output is there, Atamna would set himself up well for the 2026 NBA Draft, or to potentially roll the dice and be a top prospect for the 2027 NBA Draft.