Could Elyjah Freeman be Auburn's best NBA Draft Prospect?
Auburn point guard Tahaad Pettiford has gotten the majority of the Tigers’ NBA Draft love from mainstream outlets, but could there be another prospect on the team that should also garner draft consideration?
Fellow sophomore Elyjah Freeman transferred from Division II Lincoln Memorial and was one of the most significant acquisitions of the offseason. The forward dominated during his lone season in the South Athletic Conference, averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds on 68.5 percent accurate shooting.
Now, he looks to translate that success to Division I in one of the toughest conferences in the country.
Below, we’ll evaluate why he could become Auburn’s NBA Draft prospect this season.
Outlier Athleticism
Freeman’s most prolific skill heading into Auburn is his athleticism. At 6-foot-8 with a wiry build, long strides, and explosive burst, he consistently overwhelmed defenders with his ability to create advantages in the half-court.
Freeman was a dominant driver in his sophomore year because he combined his athleticism with a dynamic handle and a propensity to change his speed. This intersection of skill led to a 57.2 free-throw rate, and reflects how often defenders had no choice but to foul him once he got downhill. He posted a 63.5 actual shooting percentage on drives and averaged 1.177 points per possession in transition (90th percentile)
Freeman was also impressed as a cutter and roll man, often finding soft spots in the defense and converting with touch around the rim. At this stage, he’s more of a close-out attacker than a high-usage, every-possession creator, but he shows just enough wiggle and change-of-pace in isolation to intrigue long-term.
Offensive Rebounding and Motor
One of the best indicators of translatable athleticism is offensive rebounding, which Freeman excels at. He grabbed 73 offensive boards in 31 games, flashing excellent timing, feel and effort on the glass.
While some of that success came from being bigger and more athletic than Division II competition, the instincts and energy should translate. Freeman plays hard, runs the floor consistently, and doesn't shy away from contact despite a lean frame.
Whether these traits fully translate to the SEC will be a key evaluation point, but the foundation is there for him to impact games with effort alone.
Defensive Versatility and Disruption
Freeman brings similar energy to the defensive end. He averaged 2.5 “stocks” (steals + blocks). He’s a fluid lateral mover who flips his hips nicely and uses his length and athleticism to recover when beaten. Freeman defended 73 drives last year and held opponents to just 37% shooting.
The wing can stand to improve his technique on defense, he plays pretty upright and take some play off, but given Auburn's reputation as a stout defensive program, it is not a strong worry.
What to Watch
Freeman dominated because he was often the best athlete on the floor. But in the SEC, he’ll face defenders who are stronger and just as quick. His ability to get separation, finish through contact and maintain efficiency will be critical to his draft case.
Freeman shot 45.6% from three at Lincoln Memorial, but only took two per game. He went 7-for-17 on pull-up jumpers and shot 80% from the free-throw line, which are two positive touch indicators, but volume and confidence will be key. His slashing ability becomes even more dangerous if defenses can’t go under on him.
Freeman has flashed some passing feel but posted a negative assist-to-turnover ratio. Many of his turnovers came on drives when defenses collapsed on his drives and dug at the nail. Improving his decision-making and vision will go a long way toward making him a complete offensive player.