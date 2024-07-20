Could Johnny Furphy Make an Impact for Indiana Pacers in Year One?
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers grabbed one of the surprise fallers of the class in Kansas Jayhawks swingman Johnny Furphy. The Australia native played one season in Lawrence, Kansas where he averaged nine points, five rebounds, an assist and 1.2 stocks per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 35 percent from beyond the arc and 76 percent from the charity stripe.
While many forecasted the 6-foot-9 wing to be grabbed in the first round, Furphy fell to day to see him land with the Eastern Conference contenders with pick No. 35 pick in the June draft. Landing with the 47-win club seems like an ideal spot for Furphy, even while factoring in Rick Carlisle's shakey track record with playing rookies.
The 19-year-old could be the rare first-year player to crack Carlisle's rotation should he be able to translate his Summer League success to the NBA level. Furphy is averaging 14 points, an assist, five assists and a steal per contest through five games.
In this exhibition setting, Furphy is shooting 38 percent from the floor, 58 percent on unguarded catch-and-shoot looks which could be easy to come by in an NBA environment playing off of Tyrese Haliburton.
Furphy has looked athletic enough defensively to compete at the NBA level while knocking down catch-and-shoot chances and providing more of an athletic pop as a cutter than he has often been given credit for. His high, soft hands with savvy cutting instincts could be a match made in heaven for the Pacers up-tempo offense and playmakers.
