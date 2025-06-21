Could 76ers Take Tre Johnson at No. 3?
The 2025 NBA Draft draws ever closer, now taking place just a few days after the conclusion of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Thunder and Pacers will play a fateful Game 7 to decide the Finals winner on Sunday, with the first day of the draft happening Wednesday.
Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper have already been penciled in to the Mavericks and Spurs, respectively, with many believing the draft starts with the 76ers at No. 3.
Philadelphia has a myriad of options to choose from with the third pick, including Rutgers wing Ace Bailey, Baylor hybrid VJ Edgecombe, Duke’s Kon Knueppel and Texas sharpshooter Tre Johnson.
Johnson is especially interesting, reportedly shooting the ball exceptionally well in various workouts, where Bailey — ranked the No. 3 prospect by many — has failed to set anything up and canceled a meeting with the Sixers.
Having averaged 19.9 points as a true freshman, Johnson is certainly no backup option. At around 6-foot-6, he’s one of the more prolific guard scorers seen in some time, shooting a blistering 40% from 3-point land on nearly seven attempts per game.
Additionally, he was an underrated passer and play-maker in general, posting 2.7 assists per game with decent court vision and unselfishness.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Johnson: "When it comes to scoring, he can do it from all three levels. He boasts a fluid and effortless jumper from beyond the arc, but he’s really known for what he does in the mid-range. Johnson knows how to create and exploit mismatches, which should only continue at the next levels. Although his self-creation upside is great for his size, the Texas freshman is excellent off-ball as a scorer and at getting to his spots. He understands angles and how to navigate the flow of the offense to generate looks he likes."
While the 76ers have a few talented guards already in the rotation — including All-Star Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes and rookie Jared McCain — Johnson would fit flawlessly as a player who could both score on his own and along with others as a pure shooter.
That’s not to say the other options up top couldn’t offer Philadelphia equally talented prospects. But expect the organization to do its due diligence on Johnson.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25.