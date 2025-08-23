NBA Draft

Could Tounde Yessoufou Be a Top-Five Pick?

The athletic wing has an incredible amount of upside.

Keenan Womack

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks the ball during the first half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks the ball during the first half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

Baylor has been one of the top basketball programs in the country over the last decade, winning a National Championship in 2021 behind an elite corps of guards and top notch "no middle" defense used by head coach Scott Drew. Since then, they have been competitive in a loaded Big 12 Conference, and this year, have a fantastic group of players coming in to help them compete with the other top teams in the league.

One of these players is highly touted freshman wing Tounde Yessoufou, a five-star small forward from California who is ranked no. 14 in the class of 2025 by the On3 Industry Ranking. He is unanimously top-15 by every major site, and is the third-ranked wing in the class and the fourth-ranked player in his home state.

So what makes Yessoufou such a talented piece? The first thing that pops off with Yessoufou is his athleticism – he is extremely explosive, strong, and, paired with his elite motor, makes for an absolutely relentless defender that is switchable across multiple positions. He can take on guards and wings with his lateral quickness, and occasionally, opposing forwards, given his wingspan and physicality. He can defend individually, but also has the capability to get his hands in passing lanes and play help defense on the perimeter.

On the offensive end, the elite energy with which he plays once again becomes a factor in his ability to drive to the basket on a straight line and finish through contact, as well as rise above defenders to throw down thunderous dunks. If nothing else, Yessoufou is an incredibly entertaining player with his athletic ability.

Yessoufou has consistently drawn comparisons to former no. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards due to his explosiveness, but also has been compared to players like Ron Holland for his defensive upside at the wing position. Though too short to be a true combo forward at 6-foot-5, his physical traits make him a high-level talent at the small forward spot, and one that is ready-made for the NBA.

His swing skill for whether he will be a top-five pick or not all lies in his burgeoning jump shot. If he can become any kind of consistent shooter from deep, he will hear his name called in the first five picks of the 2026 NBA Draft, up there with prospects like AJ Dybansta, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Jayden Quaintance.

feed

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/Newsfeed