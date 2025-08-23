Could Tounde Yessoufou Be a Top-Five Pick?
Baylor has been one of the top basketball programs in the country over the last decade, winning a National Championship in 2021 behind an elite corps of guards and top notch "no middle" defense used by head coach Scott Drew. Since then, they have been competitive in a loaded Big 12 Conference, and this year, have a fantastic group of players coming in to help them compete with the other top teams in the league.
One of these players is highly touted freshman wing Tounde Yessoufou, a five-star small forward from California who is ranked no. 14 in the class of 2025 by the On3 Industry Ranking. He is unanimously top-15 by every major site, and is the third-ranked wing in the class and the fourth-ranked player in his home state.
So what makes Yessoufou such a talented piece? The first thing that pops off with Yessoufou is his athleticism – he is extremely explosive, strong, and, paired with his elite motor, makes for an absolutely relentless defender that is switchable across multiple positions. He can take on guards and wings with his lateral quickness, and occasionally, opposing forwards, given his wingspan and physicality. He can defend individually, but also has the capability to get his hands in passing lanes and play help defense on the perimeter.
On the offensive end, the elite energy with which he plays once again becomes a factor in his ability to drive to the basket on a straight line and finish through contact, as well as rise above defenders to throw down thunderous dunks. If nothing else, Yessoufou is an incredibly entertaining player with his athletic ability.
Yessoufou has consistently drawn comparisons to former no. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards due to his explosiveness, but also has been compared to players like Ron Holland for his defensive upside at the wing position. Though too short to be a true combo forward at 6-foot-5, his physical traits make him a high-level talent at the small forward spot, and one that is ready-made for the NBA.
His swing skill for whether he will be a top-five pick or not all lies in his burgeoning jump shot. If he can become any kind of consistent shooter from deep, he will hear his name called in the first five picks of the 2026 NBA Draft, up there with prospects like AJ Dybansta, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Jayden Quaintance.