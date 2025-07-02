Can Mavericks Compete with Cooper Flagg Next Year?
On the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks left with the grand prize, taking Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick.
In the shuffle and flash of the draft, it’s easy to lose sight of the goal: leaving with the best player possible. And while a number of players could be slated to play better than their projection, Flagg is far-and-away the best pure prospect.
At 6-foot-9, he offers tremendous two-way upside. A three-level scoring game, positionally versatile defense and plenty of feel for the game spread throughout — he projects to be easily the best player to come from the 2025 draft, and should pack future All-Star to All-NBA potential.
But the Mavericks offer a unique landing spot. Having now infamously traded for Anthony Davis last season, as well as continuing to employ long-time star guard Kyrie Irving, they’ll be looking to win games next season.
Usually, NBA newbies have a hard time seeing positive impact early. The jump to the big leagues is a tough one to make on a few fronts: physically, mentally and simply skill-wise. But Flagg will have a leg up compared to his peers.
In his lone season with Duke, he played the role of superstar, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals and blocks apiece, shooting 48% overall and 39% from three. He won multiple player of the year awards as just a true freshman, leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance.
Of all the players to pass through the draft ranks over the last handful of years, Flagg will be one of the best positioned to truly play positive ball in his rookie year with size, athleticism, steady scoring, stingy defense and plenty more.
Even more, there's a chance he blend in seamlessly to the Mavericks roster given his general malleability.
Will Flagg truly be able to provide positive NBA impact in Year 1? It remains to be seen. But the impending NBA Summer League could provide that answer in the next few weeks. Las Vegas Summer League will take place from July 10-20.