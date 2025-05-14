Mavericks Reportedly to Make Easy Decision on Cooper Flagg
On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks did the unthinkable. For only the second time this year.
After trading off superstar Luka Doncic in February — genuinely, one of the craziest and most surprising NBA trades of all time — they were effectively bailed out at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. The team had just a 1.8% chance at winning the lottery, but did just that, jumping a record 10 spots to nab the chance to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg.
A 6-foot-9, two-way force, Flagg has long been deemed the top prospect in the cycle, and rightfully so. Averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals and blocks apiece were already enough. But a Final Four bid as well as multiple Player of the Year awards help to paint the picture, too.
For most teams, taking Flagg wouldn’t need a second thought. And the Mavericks, in one way or another, are making known they’re in that group.
Per a report from ESPN’s Tim McMahon: “Sources told ESPN that Patrick Dumont, who just finished his first year as the Mavs' governor, considers the opportunity to be in position to draft a generational talent such as Flagg a "gift." While Dumont has given Harrison great leeway to run basketball operations, the governor has final decision on all personnel matters.”
Despite it being a report more than a month from the draft, it's about as clear cut as it gets: Cooper Flagg will be a Dallas Maverick.
Even better, Flagg is set to join a win-now core comprised of both stars and solid role players, something that simply doesn't happen for top selections.
The Maine product has long been on NBA radars, and is now one step closer to his dream of playing in the pros. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Flagg: "The Newport, Maine native has played at the highest level for a long time and is prepared for the spotlight. Between high school and college competition, he spent time over the summer practicing with and scrimmaging against Team USA in preparation for the Olympics, going against the best in the world as a 17-year-old member of USA Select. Reports indicated he was already able to shine on that stage, even at his young age. Whichever team lands the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will be getting an unbelievable talent."
For now, the Mavericks will wait to select Flagg No. 1 at June's draft.