Darius Acuff Jr., Tyler Tanner Duel in NBA Draft Showdown

On Tuesday night, the Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores faced off in a top-20 showdown, with NBA Draft prospects littering the game.

Two of those prospects were guards in Darius Acuff Jr. and Tyler Tanner, two of the top lead options in the 2026 class. In the twentieth-ranked Razorbacks’ takedown of No. 15 Vanderbilt, plenty was learned about each’s draft case.

Arkansas ultimately won, 93-68, managing to shoot a drastically better 58% from the floor, while out-rebounding, out-passing and simply out-working the Commodores. Though the good and bad can’t all be traced back to just the draft prospects.

Acuff was sensational, continuing to show the poise, game control and scoring punch that few true freshmen bring to the table. Especially in the point guard spot. The 6-foot-3 guard totaled 17 points on 50% shooting, hitting three of his seven triples and adding five assists to two turnovers.

He was vital to the team’s win, as all eyes were on how he would fare against a tough defender in Tanner.

Tanner saw the lesser of the two nights, though he still showed play-making and defensive prowess that are sure to get him first-round looks. He scored 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting, adding six assists to three turnovers and two steals.

A 6-foot sophomore, Tanner is undersized for a lead guard, but has truly explosive athleticism, able to parlay that into dunks and defensive opportunities. He wasn’t stellar against Arkansas, though he has plenty of tape to back him up in that regard — most notably a 29-point outing against Alabama and Labaron Philon.

There's holes to be poked in the games of both Acuff and Tanner. The former offering a ball-dominant guard that's extra reliant on tough shot-making, and the latter mostly to do with size, joining an increasingly size-obsessed NBA. Even accounting for those things, both are certain to be valued by NBA organizations come June, and could even be competing in the same ranges.

Acuff's one of the most polarizing players in the class, ranging as a top-10 pick for some, and a late-first addition for others. There are issues with just how he'll translate to true NBA production, though his impact at Arkansas is inarguable. With that, it likely leaves his range anywhere from the late-lottery to early twenties.

Tanner feels slightly behind that range, with NBA organizations likely to value size, but his athleticism, defense and high-feel floor offering him a chance in the middle of the first round.

All it will take is one NBA team to covet both Acuff and Tanner skillsets, and one could understand the swings given their talent level.